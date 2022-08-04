Alex Jones must pay $4.1 million to Sandy Hook parents, jury rules

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Infowars founder Alex Jones must pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting, an Austin jury announced Thursday, after the right-wing conspiracy theorist’s false claims that the deadliest elementary school shooting in U.S. history was a “giant hoax” created a “living hell” for the family.

The decision means that Jones, America’s foremost purveyor of outlandish conspiracy theories, could pay far less than the $150 million sought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, for Jones’s remarks nearly a decade ago after the massacre in Newtown, Conn., that killed 26 people, 20 of them young children.

Jones, 48, was previously found by judges in Connecticut and Texas to be liable for damages in lawsuits stemming from his false claims that the 2012 shooting was a “false flag” operation carried out by “crisis actors.” Since then, Jones has been banned from major platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Spotify, and the parent company for his Infowars website filed for bankruptcy during the trial.

Despite Jones finally conceding this week in court that the shooting was not a hoax but “100 percent real,” District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of Travis County, Tex., noted the considerable damage caused by the Infowars founder’s remarks — and how his comments led to years of abuse for Sandy Hook parents.

The jury’s decision, which did not include punitive damages, comes just one day after it was revealed in court that the legal team representing Jones inadvertently sent the contents of his cellphone to a lawyer representing the parents. The apparent blunder led attorney Mark Bankston to accuse Jones of lying under oath when he testified that he did not have any text messages related to the Sandy Hook massacre.

During the jury’s deliberations, Jones’s lawyers requested a mistrial and demanded that Bankston delete the phone data they had handed over, which the judge denied.

Once described by Roger Stone as maybe “the single most important voice in the alternative conservative media,” Jones has seen his false claims and rants launched into the mainstream national dialogue in recent years, embraced by the likes of then-President Donald Trump and Joe Rogan, the popular podcast host.

F. Andino Reynal, Jones’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the jury’s decision.

Shortly after the shooting in Newtown, Jones falsely claimed that “no one died” at Sandy Hook, and that the attack was “staged” and “manufactured” by gun-control advocates. Jones eventually retracted his false claims on the school shooting in 2019, blaming his statements on “a form of psychosis.”

Jones has been previously ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees to families who have sued him. Nine families have sued him over the years.

In default judgments against Jones and Infowars last October, Gamble ruled that Jones did not comply with court orders to give information in a pair of 2018 lawsuits brought against him by the families of two children killed in the massacre. Jones repeatedly failed to hand over documents and evidence to the court supporting his damaging and erroneous claims.

Gamble’s 2021 rulings related to two 2018 lawsuits filed by the parents of Jesse Lewis as well as Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, who lost their 6-year-old son, Noah. Pozner and De La Rosa said they have faced emotional distress and have been harassed for years by Infowars fans who have followed Jones’s lead and falsely claimed that the shooting was staged.

During his Tuesday testimony, Heslin spoke of his grief — compounded with death threats and abuse from strangers that led the parents to fear for their lives.

“I can’t even describe the last nine-and-a-half years, the living hell that I and others have had to endure because of the recklessness and negligence of Alex Jones,” Heslin told the jury.

Scarlett Lewis echoed Heslin in testimony directed at Jones in the courtroom.

“My son existed,” she said. “There’s records of Jesse’s birth.”

Lewis stressed that she was not part of any “deep state” conspiracy theory.

“I know you know that. That’s the problem … and you keep saying it, why? For money?” she said. Lewis added: “It seems so incredible to me that we have to do this — that we have to implore you … to get you to stop lying.”

But perhaps the most dramatic moment in the contentious trial came Wednesday when Bankston told Jones how his attorneys had “messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cellphone” containing previously undisclosed texts about the massacre and financial information about Infowars.

“This is your ‘Perry Mason’ moment,” Jones responded to Bankston, a reference to the fictional lawyer famed for his stunning 11th-hour courtroom reveals. “I gave them my phone.”

After Bankston noted that Jones had testified under oath that he personally searched his cellphone for Sandy Hook text messages and was unable to find any, the attorney asked Jones: “You know what perjury is, right? I just want to make sure you know before we go any further.”

Jones denied lying, saying, “I’m not a tech guy.”

On Aug. 3, attorney Mark Bankston accused Alex Jones of lying after cross-checking facts with the contents of Jones’s phone. (Video: KXAN News)

The trial in Austin, where Infowars is headquartered, had been delayed for months after the right-wing conspiracy website and two other of Jones’s business entities filed for bankruptcy protection in April. At the halfway point of the trial, Reynal noted in court how Free Speech Systems, Jones’s media company, had filed for bankruptcy, highlighting yet another financial blow to the Infowars founder.

Jones has also faced daily fines of $25,000 from a Connecticut judge for failing to show up for court-ordered depositions in March, and previously blamed stress and cardiovascular effects from his coronavirus infection for missing depositions in the Connecticut trial last year.

While Jones has claimed in court filings that he has a net worth of negative $20 million, attorneys for the Sandy Hook families have pointed to records showing that Jones’s Infowars store made more than $165 million between 2015 and 2018.

Adela Suliman contributed to this report.

