Albert Woodfox, Black Panther who spent decades in solitary confinement, dies

Albert Woodfox, a former member of the Black Panther civil rights organization, known for spending almost half a century in solitary confinement in a Louisiana jail before championing prison reform, died on Thursday. He was age 75. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Born in 1947 in New Orleans, Woodfox died there from complications from the coronavirus, his family said in a statement.

“With heavy hearts we write to share that our partner, brother, father, grandfather, and friend, Albert Woodfox, passed away this afternoon from complications caused by COVID-19,” his family said.

“Whatever you called him — Fox, Shaka, Cinque or any of his other endearing nicknames — please know that your care and compassion sustained Albert through his remarkable 75 years, and we are eternally grateful for that.”

The oldest of six siblings grew from a “leader … into liberator,” they added, inspiring the United States to “think more deeply about mass incarceration, prison abuse, and racial injustice.”

Woodfox had been part of the “Angola Three” — a group of male inmates, including Robert King and Herman Wallace, known for their long stretches in solitary confinement at the notorious maximum-security Louisiana State Penitentiary — a former plantation using enslaved workers that was turned into a prison known as “Angola.” The men said they believed they were singled out for institutional cruelty due to their political beliefs, after setting up a prison chapter of the Black Panther Party at Angola in 1971.

Woodfox spent 43 years and 10 months, close to half a century, in solitary confinement and is thought to have served more time in solitary confinement than any other prisoner in U.S. history, according to his attorneys.

He told The Washington Post in an interview in 2020 it had been “a horrible experience.” He said his mother and his association with the Black Panther group gave him “internal strength to endure” and a “purpose” and “self-worth” to get through the unending isolation.

In jail, along with King, Wallace and others he would study history and law, teach other inmates how to read and write and play games made up in cells. They also organized strikes and protests about prison conditions, racial injustice, sexual abuse in jail, work hours and clothing he said. “We dared to resist,” he added, “we were very influential.”

“They put me in a cell … for the sole purpose of breaking my spirit,” he told The Post. “Our cells were meant to be death chambers. We turned them into high schools, universities, debate halls, law schools.”

Woodfox was first sent to jail in 1965 on an armed robbery sentence and put into solitary confinement from 1972, accused of killing prison guard Brent Miller. Woodfox consistently maintained his innocence in Miller’s death and Amnesty International and other human rights organization have long decried the case against him as evidentially flawed.

He was freed in 2016 on his 69th birthday. King was released in 2001, while Wallace was released in 2013 and died days later of cancer.

Woodfox later published a memoir entitled “Solitary” written with his partner Leslie George in 2019 where he documented his days confined in a tiny 6 by 9 foot cell for 23 hours a day. It became a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award.

“I still had moments of bitterness and anger. But by then I had the wisdom to know that bitterness and anger are destructive,” he wrote. “I was dedicated to building things, not tearing them down.”

In the short part of his life spent outside jail he became an avid public speaker and champion for prison reform and racial justice, stating that he did not want his mind to remain imprisoned.

“I think what I went through has made me a better man, a better human being,' he told The Post. “I’ve been asked a lot: What would I change in my life? And people are surprised when I say, ‘Absolutely nothing.'”

More than 80,000 men, women, and children remain in solitary confinement in jails across the United States, according to human rights group, the American Friends Service Committee. That figure has likely substantially risen during the coronavirus pandemic, says nonprofit Penal Reform International which documents the devastating mental and physicals impacts of confinement and prolonged isolation.

Woodfox “unrelentingly sought to share with others the mental and emotional freedom he had found in himself,” and his “triumph over profound inhumanity and degradation will forever challenge and energize us all,” his family said.

KK Ottesen contributed to this report.

