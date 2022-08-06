‘Not her body, not her choice:' Indiana lawmakers on abortion ban

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indiana lawmakers approved a near-total ban on abortion Friday, making their state the first in the nation to pass sweeping limits on access to the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Republican-dominated state Senate passed the legislation in a 28-19 vote that had divided GOP legislators over how far the ban should go. Before Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) signed the bill into law on Friday, some GOP members had expressed support for allowing abortion in cases of rape and incest, while others opposed the bill because of those exceptions.

The measure, which will go into effect Sept. 15, allows abortion only in cases of rape, incest, lethal fetal abnormality or when the procedure is necessary to prevent severe health risks or death. Here’s what some state officials said on the ban:

Rep. John Jacob (R):

“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Let me repeat that: The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Jacob, who supported removing exceptions including for rape.

“Trying to end all abortion is not forced birth, but rather it is trying to end murdering children,” he said on the floor.

Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D):

Pryor referenced the recent case of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel to Indiana for the procedure because abortions are now banned in Ohio after six weeks. “I just don’t understand why we would force a baby, really at 10, to have a baby,” Pryor said.

Sen. Mike Bohacek (R):

Bohacek, who voted against the bill, could not finish his testimony as he spoke about his daughter, who has Down syndrome, and his concerns about protecting rape victims with disabilities. “If she loses her favorite stuffed animal, she’s inconsolable,” he said. “Imagine making her carry a child to term,” he said before choking up and stepping away.

Rep. Ann Vermilion (R):

Vermilion condemned fellow Republicans for describing women who obtain abortions as murderers. “I think that the Lord’s promise is for grace and kindness,” she said, according to the Associated Press. “He would not be jumping to condemn these women.”

Rep. Wendy McNamara (R):

“I think we’ve landed in a great place and good policy for the state of Indiana,” said McNamara, who sponsored the House bill. She told reporters the ban “makes Indiana one of the most pro-life states in the nation.”

Sen. Jean D. Breaux (D):

“Eight of us in this chamber have ever had the possibility of becoming pregnant, yet we are about to tell millions of Hoosier women what they can do with their bodies,” she said.

“Today is a historically bad day in Indiana’s history,” Breaux, who described the legislation as an infringement on democracy, also wrote in a tweet. “Women should have the right to make these decisions in consultation with their doctors, not their state legislators.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R):

“Following the overturning of Roe, I stated clearly that I would be willing to support legislation that made progress in protecting life,” he said in a statement. After days of hearings and testimony, he said the legislation “and its carefully negotiated exceptions” addressed “some of the unthinkable circumstances a woman or unborn child might face.”

“I am personally most proud of each Hoosier who came forward to courageously share their views in a debate that is unlikely to cease any time soon,” Holcomb added.

