Man sentenced to 25 years for violent anti-Asian assault at Sam’s Club

After Jose Gomez III attacked a man with a serrated knife and slashed the man’s 6-year-old son in the face at a Texas Sam’s Club in March 2020, he screamed: “Get out of America!” Gomez pleaded guilty in February to hate-crime charges. Prosecutors say he admitted he was trying to kill the father and his child because he thought they were Chinese and blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the 21-year-old from Midland, Tex., has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, prosecutors announced Thursday.

“Hate crimes targeting Asian Americans have spiked during the pandemic and must be confronted,” Kristen Clarke, an assistant attorney general for the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement. “All people deserve to feel safe and secure living in their communities, regardless of race, color or national origin.”

The Sam’s Club attack came amid a spike in anti-Asian incidents during the pandemic, with nearly 11,000 reported between March 2020 and December 2021, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a group that tracks such episodes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. FBI data showed that in 2020 the number of hate crimes reached its highest level in nearly two decades, a statistic driven largely by assaults against Black and Asian people, The Washington Post reported.

The rise also came as then-President Donald Trump frequently referred to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” and other xenophobic titles, which some advocates said stoked anti-Asian sentiment.

The Justice Department has since come under pressure to more quickly review reported hate crimes, and it announced new efforts in May, The Post reported. Department officials said at the time that they had charged more than 40 people with hate crimes and secured convictions for at least 35 of them since January 2021.

It was March 14, 2020 — the day after a national emergency was declared — when Gomez followed the family into the Sam’s Club, believing they were Chinese and “from the country who started spreading that disease around,” according to prosecutors. He then found a serrated steak knife and bent it so that it wrapped around his fist with the blade facing outward, prosecutors said.

Gomez approached the family, which included two children ages 6 and 2, and punched the father in the face with the knife in his hand, prosecutors said. Gomez then found a larger knife, which he used to slash the 6-year-old boy in the face, causing a deep wound, according to a criminal complaint.

A Sam’s Club employee attempted to intervene and was stabbed in the leg, according to the complaint. Gomez was eventually subdued.

Gomez later admitted to wanting to kill the father and the 6-year-old because he perceived them as a coronavirus-related “threat,” prosecutors said.

Gomez, who was taken into custody the night of the attack, faced life in prison for the hate-crime charges. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Monday.

“Hate-motivated violence will simply not be tolerated in our society and every person deserves to feel safe from such vicious harm,” Ashley C. Hoff, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, said in a statement Thursday. “Today’s sentence sends the message loud and clear that our office will aggressively prosecute federal hate crimes while seeking justice for victims.”

