Police seek vehicle connected to killings of Muslims in New Mexico

Police in Albuquerque are searching for a silver Volkswagen sedan that they suspect was used in the fatal shootings of four Muslim men over the past year, striking terror into the city’s close-knit Muslim community. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight WANTED: APD releases photos of a vehicle of interest in the shootings of 4 Muslim men. If you have any information about this vehicle please contact Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP. pic.twitter.com/1h0vUvtbSg — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) August 7, 2022 Three of the killings have taken place in the past two weeks, with the most recent occurring the night of Aug. 5. Police think the shootings might be connected to an earlier homicide in November 2021. All four victims were men of South Asian descent.

Police released a photo of a car that they think was “used as a conveyance” in the four incidents and asked the public for help, noting that the vehicle had tinted windows and appeared to be a Jetta.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the killings. At least three of the shootings followed a pattern in which the victims were “ambushed with no warning, fired on and killed,” a senior police official said, according to the Associated Press.

The FBI’s Albuquerque office is assisting the city’s police in the investigation, said Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the office.

The most recent victim, Naeem Hussain, was a truck driver who had immigrated to the United States from Pakistan and took the oath of citizenship on July 8, said Ehsan Shahalami, his brother-in-law.

Hussain had attended the funerals of two of the earlier victims, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. The three men share a common surname but are not related. All regularly attended prayers at the center, said Tahir Gauba, its director of public affairs.

Gauba said the string of killings has been “horrific” for the community of about 5,000 Muslims in Albuquerque, a city of more than 560,000. “I’ve been in the United States since ’95,” Gauba said. “I’ve been through 9/11. I’ve been through the Trump era. I’ve never felt this helpless and in fear.”

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, who was fatally shot Aug. 1, worked on the campaign team of Rep. Melanie Ann Stansbury (D-N.M.), the congresswoman said during a news conference Sunday.

She described him as “a kind, funny, brilliant, amazing young man from Pakistan who came to the United States to pursue his career and his life’s dream and to study at the University of New Mexico.”

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) pledged Sunday that the perpetrator would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, but that authorities needed community support to identify the vehicle of interest.

“We will bring this person or persons to justice,” she said at a news conference. “We will provide justice to the families who have lost everything.”

President Biden said Sunday that he was “angered and saddened by the horrific killings” in Albuquerque.

“While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community,” he said on Twitter. “These hateful attacks have no place in America.”

“The lives of Albuquerque Muslims are in danger,” said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the national deputy director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “Whoever is responsible for this horrific, hateful shooting spree must be identified and stopped — now.”

CAIR, which advocates for the civil rights of Muslims in the United States, said in a statement Saturday that it was offering $10,000 for information “leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.” The organization called on the Biden administration to “take a direct role” in the matter.

Praveena Somasundaram contributed to this report.

