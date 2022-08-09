After making up story, boy admits he ‘unintentionally’ shot mom, police say

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A 12-year-old Alabama boy “unintentionally” shot and killed his mother over the weekend in their home after initially making up a story about how she died, according to authorities. The child, who has not been publicly identified, discharged a firearm early Saturday morning, killing his mother, 29-year-old Ayobiyi Cook, in Forestdale, Ala., authorities said. Cook’s husband, a police officer in nearby Birmingham, was at work at the time of the incident, according to AL.com.

Detectives said evidence shows the incident appears to be unintentional. The case will be handled in the family court system.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond early Tuesday to a request for comment.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the boy admitted to the incident after first fabricating a story about what had happened. In an initial statement, authorities said a 911 call came in just after midnight Saturday. When police arrived, Cook was found dead, authorities said.

There “appeared to be no forced entry into the home” but “a man was seen fleeing from the residence,” authorities said in a statement. Detectives were unable to recover evidence, according to the statement.

But the story soon changed. Detectives said in an updated statement that it was determined the boy’s account “was not possible” and that “the child eventually gave a true account of what happened.”

There have been 10 other accidental shooting deaths in Alabama so far in 2022, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, which collects information about shootings from across the United States. A child or teen was a suspect in three of those cases, data shows.

There have already been more than 250 such cases across the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. In June, a Florida mother was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence after her 2-year-old son found a firearm and fatally shot his father.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office called Saturday’s shooting a “tragedy.”

“The family has been cooperative throughout the process and the child will remain with them,” according to the statement. “This offense is a tragedy for the Cook family and the entire community.”

