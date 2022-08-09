Woman killed in McKinney Fire was fire lookout for nearly five decades

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of the victims killed in the McKinney Fire, California’s largest blaze this year, was a local woman and a “beloved, long-time” wildfire lookout, the U.S. Forest Service said. Kathy Shoopman had served as a fire lookout for nearly five decades, according to a post from the Klamath National Forest’s Facebook account Monday announcing her death. Four deaths have been confirmed in the McKinney Fire.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce that the Klamath National Forest has lost one of its own,” the post said. “Kathy died in her home in the community of Klamath River as a result of the McKinney Fire.”

The fire has torched the scenic hamlet of Klamath River, home to about 200 people before last week, destroying its community hall, grocery store and post office.

The McKinney Fire had burned more than 60,000 acres as of Monday evening and was 55 percent contained, according to fire officials. Last week, severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain — slowing the fire’s growth but triggering floods and mudslides in parts of the burn scar.

The fire was reported July 29, and its cause is under investigation. It has so far destroyed 185 structures and damaged 11 others.

The Forest Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment about when Shoopman died or was found. The four deaths are the only wildfire fatalities in California this year, according to Cal Fire.

The Forest Service said Shoopman started as a fire lookout in 1974 at Baldy Mountain Lookout, near where the wildfire is burning. The job often requires living in a tower in the middle of the forest during fire season, keeping watch across wide swaths of land for signs of a blaze. She also staffed Lake Mountain Lookout and, since 1993, Buckhorn Lookout.

“Kathy was also a talented artist, gardener, and a devout animal lover,” the post said.

The other victims of the fire have not been identified. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said search teams found two bodies Aug. 1 at separate homes along Route 96, a highway that runs alongside the Klamath River, about 350 miles north of San Francisco. The previous day, firefighters found two bodies in a burned vehicle along a road near the highway, the sheriff’s office said.

