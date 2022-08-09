Albuquerque police detain suspect in shootings of Muslim men

Officers on Monday had announced they were searching for a silver Volkswagen sedan. On Tuesday, Police Chief Harold Medina said in a tweet that officers had found the vehicle and detained the driver. They believe him to be the “primary suspect for the murders,” Medina said.

After a weeks-long search, Albuquerque police detained a suspect on Tuesday in the four fatal shootings of Muslim men in the city.

Police have not yet released details on the driver’s identity or charges filed against him, and have not publicly discussed a motive for the killings.

Four Muslim men of South Asian descent have been shot and killed in the city since November. Three of the shootings took place in the last two weeks, leaving Albuquerque’s Muslim community living in fear. Police said a fourth killing that took place Nov. 7 may be connected to the recent spate of shootings.