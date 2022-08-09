The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Albuquerque police detain suspect in shootings of Muslim men

August 9, 2022 at 3:24 p.m. EDT
Altaf Hussain cries over the grave of his brother Aftab Hussein at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque on Aug. 5, 2022. (Chancey Bush/AP)
After a weeks-long search, Albuquerque police detained a suspect on Tuesday in the four fatal shootings of Muslim men in the city.

Officers on Monday had announced they were searching for a silver Volkswagen sedan. On Tuesday, Police Chief Harold Medina said in a tweet that officers had found the vehicle and detained the driver. They believe him to be the “primary suspect for the murders,” Medina said.

Police have not yet released details on the driver’s identity or charges filed against him, and have not publicly discussed a motive for the killings.

Four Muslim men of South Asian descent have been shot and killed in the city since November. Three of the shootings took place in the last two weeks, leaving Albuquerque’s Muslim community living in fear. Police said a fourth killing that took place Nov. 7 may be connected to the recent spate of shootings.

