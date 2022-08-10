Being adopted has shaped their views on abortion — in different ways

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Conversations about abortion are often connected to adoption. In oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last year, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett suggested that adoption may render abortion irrelevant. And in his majority opinion on the case, Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote: “A woman who puts her newborn up for adoption today has little reason to fear that the baby will not find a suitable home.”

The conversation has been happening on social media, too: In one viral post, an antiabortion couple was photographed at a rally holding up a sign that read, “We will adopt your baby.”

The sign sparked online support, outrage and an outpouring of memes. But for some adoptees, it prompted a more personal conversation — one about their own lived experiences, as well as the complexities of adoption as an alternative to abortion.

Indeed, since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a number of people who were adopted have been vocal on both sides of the debate: For some, it’s galvanized them to advocate for abortion bans and restrictions so that children can have opportunities that they’ve had. Others say the opposite is true — and have spoken out about the emotional trauma adoption can incur for everyone involved.

Ryan Bomberger comes from a family of 15. He was adopted out of the foster-care system — along with 9 of his 12 siblings. Bomberger is staunchly antiabortion, in part due to the circumstances around his own conception, he said.

“I am 100 percent antiabortion, 100 percent pro-life,” said Bomberger, a 51-year-old living in Virginia. “Being rescued from the violence of abortion ... is what compels me to actually be as pro-life as I am.”

Bomberger said his adoptive parents were told by the adoption agency that he was a product of rape, a point that has been an integral aspect of his advocacy, he said: In 2009, he co-founded the Radiance Foundation, a faith-based antiabortion nonprofit.

“All the things I’ve been able to become in my life are the result of that singular decision,” Bomberger said.

Bomberger is now a father of four children, two of whom are adopted. Adoption, according to him, is not all “sunshine and rainbows.” But he does believe that it is one of two alternate paths to abortion.

“Either you can choose to parent or you can make a powerful parenting decision and say ‘I’m not ready or prepared or able to take care of this child but another family can,’ ” he said.

Amanda L. Baden, a professor at Montclair State University who specializes in transracial adoption, multicultural counseling competence, identity and racial and ethnic issues in adoption, called the emotional impact of adoption “complex.”

Baden, who is a psychologist, says that adoptees are often told and feel “their adoptive parents did a wonderful thing and they rescued them.” But some can still have “really strong traumatic reactions” because of the loss of that relationship with their biological parent, she said.

“Everyone shares this common theme of loss and can feel some of the things that come with that, some of the core issues of adoption, like rejection, guilt, shame, intimacy issues,” she added.

It is also a difficult emotional decision for birthparents: As The Washington Post reports, women who are denied abortions rarely choose adoption — largely because of “powerful emotional reasons.” Abortion rights advocates often cite the emotional weight of being a birth parent, as well as the dangers of pregnancy and childbirth, as reasons adoption isn’t a substitute for abortion.

Sarah Meadows, a 40-year-old living in London, feels adoption “is still socially hugely misunderstood.” Meadows was adopted through the Catholic Caring Society when she was about 1-year-old, after living with a foster family for a short period of time. She views adoption as a “painful” and often corrupt process, even when everyone involved has the best intentions.

She said she’s a supporter of abortion rights, and believes that the lives of adoptees should not be used to justify antiabortion sentiments.

“Many adoptees have their whole identities changed and lives hijacked by adults with their own agendas. I had my name changed — many have this and their whole cultures erased,” said Meadows, who is now a mother of two.

Melissa Guida-Richards, a 29-year-old adoptee and author of “What White Parents Should Know About Transracial Adoption,” believes the recent conversations around adoption as an alternative to abortion show how little people know about the “ethical issues” with adoption.

She referenced Ethiopia’s 2018 ban on foreign adoptions, which was created, in part, after a U.S. couple was convicted of killing an adopted Ethiopian girl. Guida-Richards said that children are not always safer in American houses than in their home countries; just because she had a more positive experience doesn’t mean all children do.

Guida-Richards was adopted out of Colombia as a baby and was the third child in her birth family to be put up for adoption, she said. She grew up believing that her adopted parents were her biological parents; it was only after she looked through papers in her adopted father’s office that she learned the truth about her past, she said. (She later wrote about the experience for HuffPost.)

As an adoptee from a country that didn’t decriminalize abortion until this year, Guida-Richards believes that pregnant people should have the right to make decisions about their bodies.

“I feel like having a country that highly regulates pregnant people’s bodies just leads to more issues, more trauma, more children that are inevitably going to be in more difficult situations,” she said.

“People just think [adoption is] this happily ever after thing when it’s way more complicated than that,” she added.

Antiabortion advocate Annie Fitzgerald, 20, agrees that adoption is not a quick fix. It’s “not an easy solution, it’s not an easy decision,” she said. “However, there are resources and places that will help women.”

Fitzgerald, who is the founder of No Such Thing As Unplanned, an antiabortion organization for adopted people, was adopted out of Russia when she was 6 months old. Her birth mother was 17 and unable to care for her, Fitzgerald said.

“When I started hearing things about why women ‘needed abortion,’ it felt like a big jab in the side because it’s all of the things that my own birth mother defied,” she said.

“I’m just so grateful that I’m alive and that my birth mother chose life for me,” Fitzgerald continued. “And I’m thankful that Roe v. Wade has been overturned because more children will be protected and will have that chance at life.”

Some other adoptees don’t agree with that sentiment.

Mya Pol, 21, a student, disability advocate and content creator, was born when her mother was 16 and in foster care.

“The system had completely failed her, and the foster home that we were in was completely neglectful and was actually shut down shortly after I left because it was not safe for children to be in,” said Pol, who moved in with her adoptive family as a toddler and had her adoption finalized when she was 5.

Pol, a supporter of abortion rights, believes that “every single birth person should have full anatomy over whether they want to keep that child, because every child deserves to be born into this world as a wanted child.”

Her emphasis is on the children who are currently in the foster-care system, rather than bringing more children into that system. “We’re already losing children, children are already being abused and neglected in the foster-care system,” said Pol, who referenced the approximately 20,000 foster children who go missing each year. Studies have also found that children in foster homes are more likely to experience physical abuse and sexual abuse than their peers.

As she put it: “That system is already overrun, and we’re just going to be adding to it instead of adding more support and more services to support the people already in the system.”

