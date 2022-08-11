FBI says armed man tried to breach Cincinnati field office

Placeholder while article actions load

An armed man wearing body armor tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati field office Thursday, authorities said, and a standoff continued into the early afternoon after he fled toward a highway. The suspect tried to enter the visitor screening facility at 9:15 a.m., the FBI said in a statement, but an alarm activated, alerting agents. The man fled northbound onto Interstate 71, authorities said, leading officers on a car chase near Wilmington Ohio, state Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said.

The man, driving a white Ford Crown Victoria, did not stop when a trooper tried to pull him over, instead firing his gun at authorities, Dennis said. When the car stopped near an overpass, the man got out and there was an exchange of gunfire, Dennis said. He said no officers had been injured. Police are not identifying the suspect.

“There is still an active standoff situation occurring at this time,” Dennis told reporters.

Within a one-mile radius of the standoff scene, residents and businesses were told to lock their doors and stay vigilant, and several highways were partially or completely closed to traffic, according to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency. The county agency said the man “has not yet been taken into custody, but is contained.”

The attack comes days after the agency executed a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Since the search, violent threats against the FBI from Trump supporters online have increased, and Republicans have intensified criticism of the agency. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) likened the government to “the Gestapo,” and the New York Young Republican Club called for the arrest of those involved in the search.

The agency’s director, Christopher A. Wray, called the threats “deplorable and dangerous” at a news conference in Omaha on Wednesday.

“I’m always concerned about violence and threats of violence against law enforcement,” he said. “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter what anybody is upset about or who they’re upset with.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

