Gunman ID’d in FBI field office attack, but motive remains unresolved

Placeholder while article actions load

Ohio state police on Friday identified the armed man who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati field office Thursday as Ricky W. Shiffer, 42, of Columbus. Shiffer was fatally shot by police after fleeing the FBI building and leading officers on a chase that led to a six-hour standoff on a rural road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release. After negotiations failed, police attempted to utilize “less lethal tactics” to arrest Shiffer, but he “raised a firearm” and officers shot him, they said.

Shiffer died at the scene. Authorities are investigating a possible motive, in addition to Shiffer’s possible ties to extremist groups, a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation said. His name is used on several social media platforms by an individual who spoke about being at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and urging a “call to arms” after the FBI executed a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate on Monday.

Advertisement

Since the search, threats of violence against the FBI from Trump supporters online have increased, and Republicans have intensified criticism of the agency.

Around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning, Shiffer attempted to breach the visitor screening facility at the field office, located on the outskirts of Cincinnati, authorities said. An alarm sounded and armed agents responded, leading Shiffer to flee to his car and onto Interstate 71.

Roughly 20 minutes later, a state trooper located Shiffer’s car at a rest area about 20 miles north, but when officers tried to pull him over, he fled and fired a “suspected gun shot,” the highway patrol said in its statement Friday morning. He continued north before stopping on a rural road in Chester Township, about 45 miles north of Cincinnati.

He stepped out of the car at about 9:53 a.m. and engaged police in a shootout before taking cover behind the car, launching a standoff that would last until officers shot him around 3:42 p.m., police said.

Advertisement

In a statement Thursday evening, the FBI’s Cincinnati field office called the incident an “agent-involved shooting.” State police said they are investigating the incident alongside the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” the statement said. “In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

On Truth Social, a site started by Trump, an account with Shiffer’s name published a post after the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago telling others to “get whatever you need to be ready for combat.” On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., he wrote another post that seemed to indicate he was writing after attempting to enter the FBI building.

“Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn’t,” he wrote. “If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I., and it’ll mean either I was taken off the internet, the F.B.I. got me, or they sent the regular cops.”

The Post was unable to confirm that the account belonged to Shiffer.

GiftOutline Gift Article