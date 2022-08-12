Idaho’s top court lets near-total abortion ban kick in

The Idaho Supreme Court said late Friday the state’s strict antiabortion laws can take effect while it reviews legal challenges against the merits of the restrictions. This means a near-total ban on abortions will kick in on Aug. 25; the court also lifted a stay on a law that allows potential relatives of a fetus to sue a provider who carries out an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.
The decision was in response to lawsuits from a Planned Parenthood chapter and a local doctor challenging laws such as Idaho’s near-total abortion trigger ban, which was set to take effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The petitioners had asked the judiciary to suspend enforcement of Idaho’s tough abortion restrictions until courts reached a final decision.
But Idaho’s highest court denied the requests in a split decision, saying that the petitioners had failed to show that they were likely to prevail in overturning the state’s antiabortion laws.
Idaho’s near-total abortion ban has exceptions for rape, incest and when the life of the pregnant person is at risk. Abortion rights supporters had previously argued in court that the medical exception was written so narrowly that it was impossible to follow, the Associated Press reported.