1 dead, 17 injured in crash at fundraiser for Pennsylvania fire victims

One person is dead and 17 others are injured after a car plowed into a crowd at a community event Saturday in Berwick, Pa., state police said. Although police didn’t identify the event or the location of the crash, local media reported the event was a fundraiser for victims of a house fire that killed 10. The bar hosting the event, Intoxicology Department, posted a statement on Facebook saying that it would be closed until further notice: “Today was an absolute tragedy. Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred. Thank you.”

Responding to reports that a vehicle drove through a crowd, state troopers and local officers arrived at the scene about 6:15 p.m. to find multiple people injured and one dead, Trooper Anthony Petroski told reporters.

A short time later, state police received a call saying that a man was physically assaulting a woman in nearby Nescopeck, the small town where the house fire broke out Aug. 5, killing seven adults and three children. Upon arrival at that scene, police placed a man in custody who they said was the suspect in both incidents on Saturday. The woman was dead, Petroski said.

Police did not identify the suspect or victims.

Geisinger Medical Center in Danville said Saturday evening that it was treating 12 patients. Another patient is being treated at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, and two patients are being treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Photos of the aftermath at the bar showed personal items strewn on the ground near tents and tables that had been set up for the day’s festivities.

Workers for radio station 98.5 KRZ were at the event. On Saturday night, the station tweeted that “tragedy” had struck.

“Details are still sketchy but there are victims, inc children. Pray for our neighbors!” the station wrote on Twitter.

