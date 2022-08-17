South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocks 6-week abortion ban

Placeholder while article actions load

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state’s near-total abortion ban, which barred patients from terminating a pregnancy at around six weeks, after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The ban took effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court decided Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

In its unanimous order, the court decided to uphold the pre-Dobbs “status quo” by temporarily enjoining South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, which was passed in 2021. That law did not take effect until it was “triggered” when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in late June. Abortions have been banned in South Carolina at about six weeks since June 27.

Abortion access advocates cheered the court’s decision to allow abortions to resume in South Carolina while the legal challenge moves forward.

“We applaud the court’s decision to protect the people of South Carolina from this cruel law that interferes with a person’s private medical decision," Jenny Black, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said in a statement. “For more than six weeks, patients have been forced to travel hundreds of miles for an abortion or suffer the life-altering consequences of forced pregnancy.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who is defending the abortion ban on behalf of the state, said this was only the start of legal battle.

“While we are disappointed, it’s important to point out this is a temporary injunction,” Wilson said in an emailed statement. “The court didn’t rule on the constitutionality of the Fetal Heartbeat law. We will continue to defend the law.”

The court decision comes amid efforts by South Carolina lawmakers to pass an even more restrictive abortion ban during an extended legislative session that has stretched into the summer. One proposed bill that passed out of a state house committee on Tuesday does not include exceptions for victims of rape or incest. The state senate’s version is dubbed the “Equal Protection at Conception - No Exceptions - Act” and would outlaw all abortions.

As the state supreme court made its decision to temporarily block the state’s current abortion ban, dozens of members of the public testified for and against the proposed total ban before the Senate Medical Affairs Committee.

The state supreme court did not weigh in on the merits of the case challenging the state’s current ban. Instead, the justices said that, after the U.S. Supreme Court established a national right to abortion access in Roe in 1973, “the South Carolina legislature responded in 1974 by essentially codifying the Roe framework” into state law. Because that 1974 state code “arguably creates a conflict in the law,” the court said it would enjoin the six-week ban until those potential conflicts are resolved and the legal challenge is settled.

