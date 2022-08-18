A preacher scolded his flock for not ‘honoring’ him with luxury watch

Placeholder while article actions load

A pastor in Missouri rained down a fiery sermon upon his flock one Sunday this month, scolding parishioners for failing to follow God. The Rev. Carlton Funderburke condemned his congregation not because they had sinned too much, loved God too little or done too few good deeds out in the world. Instead, Funderburke rebuked the “cheap sons and daughters” of the Church at the Well in Kansas City for not “honoring” him with a luxury gift.

“That’s how I know you still poor, broke, busted and disgusted, because of how you been honoring me,” Funderburke told his congregation, according to a video. “I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I ain’t worth your St. John Knit — y’all can’t afford it nohow. I ain’t worth y’all Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?”

A 56-second clip of the sermon posted to TikTok by a local news start-up, the Kansas City Defender, racked up more than 566,000 views in four days.

The Church at the Well did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post late Wednesday, but a day earlier, it posted a video of Funderburke apologizing. The pastor called that part of his Aug. 7 sermon “inexcusable” and said “the video clip does not reflect my heart or my sentiments toward God’s people.”

“The zeal of any presentation must be tempered with love and respect. And that was not displayed,” he said.

Earlier in the video, Funderburke hinted at “context behind the content of the clip” but didn’t elaborate. He also acknowledged that “no context will suffice to explain the hurt and anguish caused.” He said he’s addressed what happened with his congregation.

“I've spoken to those I am accountable to and have received their correction and instruction. I have also privately apologized to our church, who has extended their love and support to me.”

During the sermon, Funderburke reminded parishioners he’d asked them for gifts before. He even told them where they could make their purchases.

“You can buy a Movado watch in Sam’s,” Funderburke said in the clip posted by the Defender. “And y’all know I asked for one last year. Here it is the whole way in August — I still ain’t got it. Y’all ain’t said nothing. Let me kick down the door and talk to my cheap sons and daughters.”

Funderburke told them he wasn’t giving them a tongue-lashing because of greed or want on his part but so that they might realize the path to righteousness.

“I’m saying it because I want you to understand just what God is saying,” Funderburke told them.

Other church leaders have found themselves at the intersection of religion and wealth in recent years.

In 2017, an Alexandria pastor and his wife were convicted of swindling their friends and congregation at Victorious Life Church out of millions of dollars, The Post reported at the time. The couple promised those who invested in their various ventures — a microloan operation and business focused on the Nigerian oil industry — that they would make their money back or even turn a profit, all while boosting economies in developing countries. Instead, the pastor and his wife used the money to bait new investors, make payments on their $1.75 million home and pay for personal expenses, including golf games and pricey furniture, prosecutors said.

Last year, a plumber doing maintenance work at Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston discovered cash and checks stashed in a bathroom wall, possibly helping to solve a $600,000 burglary seven years earlier. The plumber, Justin Cauley, scored a $20,000 reward for his find.

And last month, a preacher in Brooklyn was live-streaming his Sunday sermon when three people in masks and armed with guns came in and robbed him and his wife of more than $1 million in jewelry.

The purchases of preachers have become enough of a public curiosity that there are social media accounts dedicated to dissecting the wardrobes of religious leaders. In 2019, Ben Kirby grew curious about the lifestyles of rich and famous pastors while watching worship songs on YouTube and noticing that the lead singer of a megachurch’s band was wearing $800 sneakers, The Post previously reported. He then wondered how the church’s pastor could afford a new designer outfit almost every week.

That led him to start the Instagram account PreachersNSneakers, which he uses to juxtapose photos of religious leaders alongside screenshots of the clothes they’re wearing — price tags included. In an entry from last month, there’s a photo of a smiling pastor wearing what appear to be Lanvin sneakers, made to look like they’ve been splattered in at least a half dozen colors of paint. On the right, a picture of the sneakers on Saks Fifth Avenue’s website and how much they were going for: $1,420.

