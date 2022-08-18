Allen Weisselberg, longtime Trump executive, pleads guilty to tax scheme

Placeholder while article actions load

NEW YORK — Allen Weisselberg, the longtime top financial officer of former president Donald Trump’s company, pleaded guilty to more than a dozen counts on Thursday, more than a year after he and the business were indicted and charged with undertaking a long-term scheme to avoid paying taxes by concealing executive pay.

Weisselberg was charged last year with grand larceny and criminal tax fraud, among other alleged crimes. He and the Trump Organization were accused of carrying out a “scheme to defraud” government authorities by failing to report their real compensation. Trump and his namesake company denounced the case at the time and said it was driven by politics.

Appearing in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday morning, Weisselberg, 75, acknowledged guilt on every charge and agreed to testify, if called, at a pending trial for the Trump company. As part of his plea agreement, Weisselberg would spend five months behind bars, followed by five years of probation.

Word that Weisselberg was expected to reach a plea deal in his case emerged on Monday, his 75th birthday. Two people with knowledge of the matter said that day that his guilty plea was expected, and one of them said Weisselberg was not expected to help with an ongoing inquiry into the former president. Weisselberg’s indictment in July 2021 was in part an effort to secure his cooperation against Trump, people with knowledge of the strategy had said last summer.

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, has faced public pressure over his office’s investigation into Trump. Earlier this year, two veteran prosecutors resigned in protest after learning Bragg would not authorize them to seek an indictment against the former president. Bragg made a public statement in the spring saying the investigation was continuing.

The former president, who is said to be plotting another bid for the White House, is facing a swell of legal peril and other scrutiny, including probes into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, his handling of classified documents after leaving office, his taxes and his actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Underscoring the array of probes and legal jeopardy facing the former president and others in his orbit, Weisselberg’s plea came the same day as a hearing in South Florida about whether an affidavit submitted before an FBI search of Trump’s residence might be publicly released. A day earlier, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has worked as Trump’s lawyer, appeared before a Georgia grand jury as part of a criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Giuliani has been informed he is a target of that investigation, according to his lawyers.

For Weisselberg, who has worked for the Trump family for nearly 50 years, the plea deal signals a seeming endgame to his criminal case that sidesteps a trial in the heart of Manhattan, which would likely have drawn significant media attention.

In the indictment last year, Weisselberg was described as “one of the largest individual beneficiaries” of what prosecutors depicted as a wide-ranging, long-running scheme.

The indictment alleges that the Trump Organization paid the rent and utilities for a Manhattan apartment where he lived, and financed the leases for the Mercedes-Benz cars for Weisselberg and his wife, but failed to report this as income and pay the necessary taxes. The indictment also said he “intentionally omitted” his compensation from his tax returns.

All told, the indictment said, Weisselberg obscured about $1.7 million in his compensation from tax authorities over a period from 2005 through 2017, dodging “hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal, state, and local taxes.”

Berman reported from Washington.

