Three men charged in prison killing of Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger

Three men have been indicted in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger, the notorious Boston gangster who was beaten to death in 2018 while serving a life sentence in a West Virginia prison, federal prosecutors said on Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fotios Geas, 55, Paul J. DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were each charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, along with several other crimes. The charges come nearly four years after Bulger was found unresponsive and badly bludgeoned at the U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, W.Va. He was 89.

Bulger had received consecutive life terms for ordering or carrying out 11 murders and running a criminal network that spanned three decades. He was killed less than a day after he was transferred to Hazelton from another facility, raising questions about why he was moved and whether enough was done to ensure his safety after he was placed in the general population of one of the nation’s most violent prisons.

Geas and DeCologero are accused of repeatedly striking Bulger in the head — the blows that caused his death — and they were also charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Gaes is facing a separate charge for murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence, and McKinnon was charged with making false statements to a federal agent.

Gaes and DeCologero are both still in federal prison, while McKinnon was on supervised release when he was charged, and he was arrested in Florida on Thursday, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

