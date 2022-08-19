Postal Service ditches office with ‘White’ and ‘Colored’ historical signs

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For years — and long after segregation ended — the Montpelier Station, Va., post office operated in a building where signs reading “White” and “Colored” hung over two separate doors. The signs are not meant for people to follow, but rather intended as features of a museum exhibit about the country’s era of racial segregation.

No matter: The U.S. Postal Service is done being associated with it.

Over the summer, the Postal Service shut down its small, one-employee operation housed within the building, telling news outlets in a statement last week that it “determined the display at the site was unacceptable to the Postal Service.”

“Postal Service management considered that some customers may associate the racially-based, segregated entrances with the current operations of the Post Office and thereby draw negative associations between those operations and the painful legacy of discrimination and segregation,” a spokesman added in a statement to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

The post office had operated in the building since 1912, opening two years after the building was constructed as a train station. It sits along train tracks outside of the Montpelier estate, a former residence of James Madison, the fourth U.S. president. The Montpelier Foundation, a nonprofit that runs the estate, owns the former depot and in 2010 opened the segregation exhibit to “foster the discussion of citizenship and equal justice in American society,” according to a sign outside.

Officials with the estate, as well as some residents who said they relied on the post office, are opposed to the Postal Service’s withdrawal, the Culpeper Star-Exponent reported.

“We call upon the USPS to reverse the decision and reopen this historic facility that has served this community for over a century,” Christy Moriarty, a foundation spokeswoman, told the paper, adding that the exhibit will remain open.

The foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post early Friday. The Postal Service also did not immediately respond to inquiries.

The Postal Service distancing itself from the exhibit comes amid fierce debate over how the country should confront its history of slavery and racist policies. Montpelier Station is a little over an hour from Richmond, where numerous statues of Confederate figures were removed from public spaces following a reckoning on race relations prompted by the 2020 police killing of George Floyd.

Advertisement

Opponents of the statue removals have argued that tearing down monuments is an effort to erase history, while supporters say monuments are offensive in modern society. In Richmond, some statues have been placed into storage while others are on display at history museums with informational signage and even graffiti from recent protests. Some statues in Richmond remain in the public sphere.

Outside the Montpelier Station segregation exhibit is a sign noting that the train station was restored to “document this time of legalized segregation in American History,” explaining segregation laws were in effect in the state and other parts of the South from the end of the Civil War to the civil rights era. The sign gives a brief history of the depot and notes that a “vibrant black community called Montpelier Station home.”

The exhibit features restored segregated waiting areas, but the post office’s entrance was separate from doors featuring the “White” and “Colored” signage, the Star-Exponent reported.

Advertisement

Orange County, where Montpelier Station is located, is about 82 percent White and 13 percent Black, according to census data.

Moriarty, the foundation spokeswoman, told the Star-Exponent that the exhibit taught an important historical lesson. “We are proud of the exhibition that presents the realities of life during the Jim Crow era, showing the original segregated ticketing and waiting facilities,” she said.

Residents told the Star-Exponent they were not warned of the post office’s closure in June and questioned the Postal Service’s reasons for pulling out. Betsy Brantley, who is White, told the paper that segregation is not something the country should be proud of, “but as with so many things unpleasant in our history, we are doomed to repeat what we do not identify.”

The post office’s closure has left nearly 100 residents without mail delivery, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat representing Orange County, wrote in an Aug. 4 letter to the Postal Service’s Virginia district manager. She did not address the Postal Service’s concerns in her letter, and her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post early Friday. But she wrote that residents were not given proper warning before the Montpelier Station location shut down and now must travel to another post office to pick up their mail.

“While it is understandable that there may be conditions under which USPS decides to consolidate or close a post office location,” Spanberger wrote, “it is wholly unacceptable to leave entire communities in the lurch without reliable access to mail services.”

GiftOutline Gift Article