Dallas area hit by severe flash floods; cars float in water-filled roads

Flash floods struck the Dallas area overnight into Monday, sparking rescue efforts as roads flooded and abandoned cars floated away in spectacular footage shared on social media. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth extended its warning in and around Dallas County until 8 a.m. Central time about potentially “life threatening flash flooding.” It said up to eight inches of rain had already fallen in the hard-hit area.

The risk of damage from the floods was “considerable,” it said, warning residents not to drive on flooded roads.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Dallas TX, Garland TX and Irving TX until 6:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/P9O6drS0I2 — @NWSFlashFlood (@NWSFlashFlood) August 22, 2022

Kathryn Prociv, a meteorologist with NBC News, said it was “another 1-in-1,000 interval flood,” and Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist for Harris County, Tex., said “incredible rainfall rates” were reported across parts of Dallas County, with 7.8 inches of water in three hours.

Parts of north central and northeast Texas were under flood watch — an alert level that is below flood warnings — until noon Central time Monday, including Dallas, Rockwall and Delta counties. The NWS warned of “rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches, with isolated amounts in excess of 8 inches.”

Local news outlets and reporters shared videos of a water rescue on a flooded highway in the Dallas area, and vehicles abandoned on the sides of roads with their alarms blaring.

An incredible water rescue happened on the highway in Dallas, TX overnight.



More than 6 inches of rain have fallen in parts of the DFW area overnight into early Monday.#Dallas #TXwx #flood #rescue pic.twitter.com/nUkdvum2Lp — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 22, 2022

Flood waters have receded in Deep Ellum. Cars, SUVs and a police cruiser are flooded out. Many still have alarms blaring. One woman says water was almost chest high on her, she had to swim to safety. I’ll have live update from #Dallas starting at 7am ET / 6am CT @accuweather 📺 pic.twitter.com/qwVKWJgXyp — Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) August 22, 2022

The NWS warned of the potential of “life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses” across the area subject to a flood watch, which includes major cities such as Plano and Fort Worth.

The agency had warned that flooding was possible early this week if “heavy rainfall on dry soil” produced runoff.

Cities across Texas experienced near record-high temperatures and dryness last month, causing serious precipitation deficits. But the heavy rainfall over parts of the state into Monday may not bring enough relief, the NWS warned.

In its forecast for Monday, the NWS predicted “showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm.” There was a 100 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day, and it said new rainfall could add up to one inch of water, while “some of the storms could produce heavy rain.”

The weather was expected to improve toward the end of the week, according to the agency, with the highest chance of renewed thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

