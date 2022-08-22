Body found in California reservoir near where teen vanished

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A car containing human remains has been found in a California reservoir near the area where a 16-year-old girl, Kiely Rodni, went missing more than two weeks ago. Local law enforcement said a volunteer dive group, Adventures With Purpose, had notified them about the discovery in Prosser Creek Reservoir, about 35 miles west of Reno. The identity of the deceased person has not been confirmed, according to the Nevada County and Placer County sheriff’s offices. Authorities from the two agencies, along with the FBI, are at the scene reviewing the findings.

“This is a developing situation and we will provide updates when we can,” the two sheriff’s offices said, adding that a news conference has been scheduled for Monday morning.

Rodni was reported missing Aug. 6 after attending a party with at least 200 other young people at the Prosser Family Campground in Nevada County. Investigators have spent the past two weeks searching for the teenager and her 2o13 silver Honda CR-V.

The effort has included searching an 80-mile radius by air, reviewing more than 1,700 tips, combing through surveillance footage and conducting a compliance sweep of registered sex offenders in the area, authorities said. Detectives from local, state and federal agencies have joined a task force led by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodni’s family pleaded for help. In a video shared by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Rodni’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, asked people to come forward with information that might help locate her daughter.

“We just want her home,” she said. “We’re so scared and we miss her so much and we love her so much. And Kiely, we love you, and if you see this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you.”

Adventures With Purpose, a Bend, Ore.-based group that searches bodies of water for missing people and releases YouTube videos documenting its work, said it found a silver 2013 Honda CRV 14 feet underwater in Prosser Creek Reservoir, about 55 feet offshore.

In a Monday news conference, diver Doug Bishop said the team began searching the reservoir Sunday morning and used “cutting-edge Garmin sonar technology” to detect an object underwater. Diving confirmed it was a 2013 Honda CR-V, he said, and the team notified Rodni’s family and law enforcement.

“We understand that the resource we provide, with our unique skill set, is rare, and it is an honor to help agencies and families all across the nation,” Bishop said. “We will be working together with authorities here to share this knowledge over the next couple of days. It is always our mission to promote and share the techniques we utilize so that our purpose can help as many people as possible.”

