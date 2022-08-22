Three people shot in Midtown Atlanta; shooter not in custody

Three people were shot in Atlanta’s Midtown area Monday afternoon, police said, and the shooter was not in custody.
We are currently working an active situation in Midtown. Preliminary information indicates three people have been shot. The shooter is not in custody and we have multiple officers in the area searching for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/R98h5lUw5U— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2022
Video footage posted online apparently showed police going to the Colony Square building, which houses offices, restaurants and shops. One video showed officers asking how to get to the fourth floor.
Active shooter at my job. Colony square. Midtown atlanta. Juniper and 14th street. pic.twitter.com/Pa2QgjlY6P— Biggest Capricorn (@RLPCFelix) August 22, 2022
In one video, a person says she’s “on lockdown” at the STK Steakhouse nearby as an officer starts blocking traffic.
STK on lockdown bc active shooter at Colony Square. pic.twitter.com/8mrueFnX6A— Renee @ 35 🌎 spins (@renee4atlanta) August 22, 2022
Local news station 11 Alive reported that Midtown High School, about a mile away from Colony Square, was on a lockdown as police searched for the shooter.
This is a developing story that will be updated.