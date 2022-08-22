The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Three people shot in Midtown Atlanta; shooter not in custody

By
August 22, 2022 at 3:51 p.m. EDT
(iStock)
Comment

Three people were shot in Atlanta’s Midtown area Monday afternoon, police said, and the shooter was not in custody.

The Atlanta Police Department urged people to avoid the streets in the Midtown area while officers investigated.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

It was not clear what condition the victims were in, and the police department called its information “preliminary.”

Video footage posted online apparently showed police going to the Colony Square building, which houses offices, restaurants and shops. One video showed officers asking how to get to the fourth floor.

In one video, a person says she’s “on lockdown” at the STK Steakhouse nearby as an officer starts blocking traffic.

Local news station 11 Alive reported that Midtown High School, about a mile away from Colony Square, was on a lockdown as police searched for the shooter.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Loading...