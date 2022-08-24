Uvalde school board fires embattled Police Chief Pete Arredondo

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Uvalde school board voted unanimously to fire Pedro “Pete” Arredondo three months after a massacre that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers in late May. The decision came after more than an hour of discussion behind closed doors and a written plea from Arredondo’s attorneys that he be reinstated.

Community members have been calling for the embattled school district police chief’s firing since learning he delayed directing officers to confront the gunman — instead spending more than an hour requesting gear and trying to get a key to the room, which is believed to have been unlocked.

The Uvalde native had led the district’s six-member police force since March 2020 and wrote the district’s active shooter protocols. Per those guidelines, Arredondo should have appointed himself incident commander, but on May 24, he failed to assume that role, a Texas House committee probe into the massacre concluded. He also mistakenly assessed the situation as a barricaded subject, rather than an active shooter who needed to be immediately confronted.

The Texas House report noted there were nearly 400 officers at the scene — including 149 from U.S. Border Patrol and 91 from the Texas Department of Public Safety — any of whom could have taken the lead but did not. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the worst U.S. school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary massacre in Newtown, Conn.

Arredondo, 50, defended his actions to House investigators, claiming he was just one responding officer and did not see himself as incident commander. He did not know what was happening inside the classroom, he said, and did not have adequate communication with law enforcers outside the building or down the opposite hallway.

