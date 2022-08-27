Louisville jailer fired for video mocking police, Breonna Taylor killing

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A corrections officer in Louisville was fired this week after the surfacing of a video showing him mocking city police and the killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was fatally shot by officers during an errant raid on her apartment in 2020, officials said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The video appears to parody a Louisville Metro Police Department recruiting advertisement. Turhan Knight, a Louisville Metro Corrections officer since 2018, walks past a row of police vehicles and tells the camera that officers are trying to “repair broken relationships” in the community.

“Be a part of a great, great police department. Never mind what happened to Breonna Taylor,” says a uniformed Knight, who goes on to call Taylor a sexist slur.

“Do you want to kill people and be able to get off for it?” he says. “Join Louisville Metro Police Department and answer the call.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (D) said Knight was fired immediately after officials learned of the video.

“There is zero excuse for his insensitivity. He has brought great shame upon Metro Corrections and all of Louisville metro government,” Fischer said in an emailed statement. “I deeply apologize to the family of Breonna Taylor and all of the hard working and ethical employees of Louisville metro government. One person will not tarnish the good work we attempt to do on behalf of our residents.”

The Washington Post could not immediately reach Knight for comment Saturday. A Louisville-area LinkedIn account with his name appeared to have been deactivated, and calls to several publicly listed phone numbers associated with him went to disconnected lines.

According to the Courier Journal newspaper in Louisville, Knight said that he was planning to soon leave the corrections department and that he was trying to hire a lawyer to represent him. The video was a joke, he told the newspaper, based on his feelings about how “some officers handled past situations.” He said he was “deeply remorseful” and didn’t intend to offend Taylor’s family.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, decried the clip while broadly criticizing local law enforcement.

“I think the video is in very poor taste and am disgusted that he thought a joke about my daughter’s death was a laughable moment,” Palmer said, according to the local news station WDRB. “It continues to show me that LMPD and those who work with them have no regard for their criminal actions against my daughter and continue to disrespect me and my family.”

Daniel Johnson, the head of the union representing Louisville corrections officers, told The Post that the organization wouldn’t appeal Knight’s termination — a firing he called “the right decision.”

Taylor was killed by plainclothes officers serving a drug warrant at her apartment in March 2020. Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, fired a warning shot with his legally owned gun — not realizing, he said, that the people who entered were police. The officers returned fire, killing Taylor in her hallway.

Four current and former officers are facing federal civil rights charges in connection with the shooting, which helped set off months of racial justice protests in Louisville and across the country. Three of them are accused of falsifying a search warrant before and after Taylor was killed. Another is charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

This week, former Louisville detective Kelly Goodlett admitted to helping falsify the warrant, then filing a false report in Taylor’s death. Her guilty plea on a federal conspiracy charge could result in a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

