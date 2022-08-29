Jailers driving a pregnant inmate went to Starbucks. She lost her baby.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

By the time jail staff responded to her calls for help, Sandra Quinones’s water had been broken for two hours. Employees at the Orange County, Calif., jail where the pregnant woman was incarcerated refused to call an ambulance, instead driving her to a hospital on a non-emergency basis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Along the way, she said, they stopped for Starbucks. Quinones, who was left to labor in the back of the van during the coffee run, was hospitalized and lost her pregnancy.

More than six years after the March 2016 ordeal, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to pay $480,000 to settle a civil lawsuit over the delayed care. The suit, filed in federal court, alleged denial of medical care and negligent treatment.

The Starbucks trip, it said, amounted to “a blatant showing of indifference for Quinones and Baby Quinones.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office did not return an email seeking comment on Monday. A lawyer who represented the county in the case, Zachary Schwartz, also did not reply to an inquiry from The Washington Post.

Richard Herman, Quinones’s attorney, told the Los Angeles Times that his client has struggled with homelessness and mental health issues since losing her baby.

But, he said, “she understands that she was wronged.”

When her water broke on March 29, 2016, Quinones was six months pregnant. The 28-year-old woman was partway through a 70-day jail sentence after being arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sales, the New York Times reported.

She told jail officials of her pregnancy when she was taken into custody, according to the complaint filed in court. But when she pushed the call button in her cell on that March day, saying she was having contractions and asking to be taken to the hospital, jail staff ignored her requests for help.

“Over two hours passed before anyone evaluated Quinones,” the complaint said.

Court records do not say how long the Starbucks trip lasted, but note that the jail employees decided to make the stop rather than taking Quinones directly to the hospital. It was not clear whether any employees were disciplined or how she lost the pregnancy. The lawsuit argued that Orange County does not properly train jail employees in handling female reproductive health issues or knowing when a hospital visit is necessary.

Quinones initially filed the suit in April 2020. A district judge dismissed it after the county argued the statute of limitations had passed, but an appeals court reversed that decision a year later.

“She doggedly pursued this case, including all of its ups and downs,” Herman told the Los Angeles Times. “This was a long, hard fight.”

The lawsuit said Quinones has suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and depression stemming from the incident. She has been homeless and in and out of county custody, and struggles with substance abuse. For years, she could not process what happened, saying, “I can’t talk about it,” the suit said.

“Ms. Quinones will never forget how she was treated that day, and no amount of money will ever make her whole,” Nicholas Kohan, one of Quinones’s attorneys, told NBC News. “However, I am pleased with the result and that the county of Orange acknowledged its wrongdoing. Hopefully this will lead to better conditions and treatment for pregnant women in the Orange County jail.”

