California moves to contain Route Fire that has ravaged 5,200 acres

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Firefighters have contained 27 percent of a wildfire that erupted north of Los Angeles on Wednesday, after it burned through some 5,200 acres of land and prompted mandatory evacuations amid triple-digit temperatures. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight There have been no fatalities as a result of the Route Fire, which was first detected around noon Wednesday near Castaic Lake. But seven firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries and two structures were destroyed, officials said. All evacuation orders were lifted as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, local fire officials said. The fire had been 12 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

The brush fire’s quick and “explosive behavior” should be “a wake-up call to us all,” Robert Garcia, fire chief of the Angeles National Forest, near where the Route Fire began, told reporters. Hundreds of firefighters, aided by as many as 11 aircraft, were battling the fire throughout Thursday, officials said.

Advertisement

“Forecasted winds of 6-12 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph” could increase fire growth overnight, they warned.

In San Diego, firefighters were combating the Border 32 Fire, which began two hours after the Route Fire. By Thursday evening, that fire was 14 percent contained and had ravaged 4,438 acres, according to San Diego County.

The blazes reflect an alarming trend of more frequent, quick-spreading wildfires that are fueled by warming temperatures and lower humidity, not only in California but across the globe. “With this heat wave, it’s very hot and dry,” said U.S. Forest Service fire official Seneca Smith at a news conference on the Route Fire. “We saw how quickly a small ignition can ignite and spread very rapidly.”

The state’s latest wildfires erupted amid an intense, long-duration heat event that could worsen over the weekend. This week, parts of the Los Angeles area and the western United States logged record-high temperatures. “Excessive heat, low humidity and steep terrain will continue to pose the biggest challenge for firefighters” battling the Route Fire, officials said.

The high temperatures prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to declare a state of emergency Wednesday, in an effort to prevent the expected increased demand for air-conditioning from triggering power outages. The state has so far avoided an outage, Newsom’s office said Thursday. But it urged residents to continue conserving electricity, including by precooling homes before 4 p.m., when power demand in California is near its peak.

Advertisement

California lawmakers this week also passed bills aimed at tackling climate change and meeting energy demand, including legislation that extends the operational life of the state’s sole remaining nuclear plant. They also approved legislation that requires the state to stop adding carbon dioxide to the air by 2045.

Six of the ten worst wildfires in California’s history, as measured by acreage burned, have occurred in the last two years. That tally includes the August 2020 North Complex Fire, which killed a record 15 people and devastated some 319,000 acres.

Across the globe, forest fires are burning 7.4 million more acres — or nearly twice as many trees — in each typical fire season compared with two decades ago, according to researchers from the United States and China. Rising temperatures and more prolonged and severe droughts are making it easier for wildfires to abruptly erupt, they said.

GiftOutline Gift Article