Mill Fire races through 4,000 acres of northern Calif., injuring several

Californian firefighters are battling a fast-moving fire that erupted early Friday afternoon about 230 miles north of Sacramento, prompting the mandatory evacuation of thousands of residents and injuring several people. The Mill Fire, which was burning completely uncontained as of 11:11 p.m. local time, had devastated 3,921 acres of land. It was first detected in Weed, Calif., a largely rural town of just under 2,900 located 40 miles south of the Oregon border, according to the state fire department.

That fire is expanding significantly faster than many other blazes that have burned through fire-wracked California in recent days. Fire units from the Sacramento and Placer County area have also been deployed to support operations around Weed, which logged temperatures of above 90 degrees in the late afternoon.

Video footage posted on social media showed flames ravaging residential areas, burning forested land and destroying at least one industrial building in the Weed area. Municipal leaders and California fire officials could not be reached for comment late Friday, but the Associated Press reported that several people had been injured. The mayor of Weed told the Los Angeles Times that the fire appeared to have started at a lumber mill close to the town.

A nearby fire that began at around 6 p.m., dubbed the Mountain Fire, was concurrently raging in Gazelle, Calif., ten miles northwest of Weed. That fire has also not been contained and had burned through 1,464 acres as of late Friday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County, which contains the towns of Weed and Gazelle. High temperatures, extreme drought conditions, dry fuels and high winds were responsible for the scale of the recent fires, he said in his emergency proclamation. More than 5,800 residents in Weed and its surrounding areas have been evacuated.

California and many parts of the western United States have been toiling through an intense, long-duration heat event that weather experts said could get worse over the weekend. Firefighters battling two earlier fires in southern California this week blamed the heat wave and dry climes for those blazes.

