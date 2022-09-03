As pilot threatens to crash into Walmart, Mississippi city is on alert

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A pilot flying a small private plane was erratically circling the skies over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday morning and threatening to crash into a Walmart, authorities said. The Tupelo Police Department said on Facebook that it received reports around 5 a.m. that the plane was flying over the city. The pilot had called an emergency line and “threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main,” according to the department.

Police said they had spoken with the pilot directly. Officers were working to evacuate the Walmart and a nearby gas station and “disperse people as much as practical,” according to police.

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given,” the Facebook post said. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) said state law enforcement and emergency managers are also closely tracking the situation.

“All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department,” Reeves said in a statement.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said in an email that officials were aware of the situation and coordinating with law enforcement

Police said the plane may be a King Air, a two-propeller plane that typically has room for seven to 12 passengers and is 35 to 40 feet long.

Videos from social media users in the area showed a low-flying plane circling a neighborhood.

“Not sure what’s going on,” one user wrote, “but this plane has been flying in circles for 45 minutes around Tupelo.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

