Mill Fire kills 2 in California, sheriff says

Two people have died in the Mill Fire in Northern California, the Siskiyou County sheriff said Sunday. The sheriff, Jeremiah LaRue, told a community meeting that “we have lost two people to this fire. There’s no easy way of putting that.” 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight In addition to the two deaths, three people have been injured, according to Cal Fire. A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the timing of the deaths or the identities of those killed.

The Mill Fire was first detected Friday afternoon in Weed, Calif., about 40 miles south of the Oregon border, before it quickly swelled to more than 4,200 acres in size by Saturday evening.

Cal Fire said in an incident update that firefighters on Sunday “held and improved containment lines,” and that “the fire is not anticipated to spread.”

The blaze was 40 percent contained as of Sunday evening and was the same size as the previous evening. A stretch of Highway 97 that was closed because of the fire was reopened Sunday morning.

Still, the fire has proved to be fatal and destructive, with 50 structures destroyed, three others damaged and six outbuildings — structures like sheds or separated garages — destroyed in the blaze.

“It’s one thing to come up here and tell you things, but to look at your faces, it almost brings me to tears,” LaRue said at the community briefing before telling residents of the deaths. “Again, I have the job of sharing some sad news.”

LaRue said wildfires in the area “have progressively gotten worse over the years.” Four people died in the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County this summer.

Firefighters are also battling another fast-moving wildfire, the Mountain Fire, which had nearly doubled in size by Sunday evening to 8,896 acres, according to Cal Fire. The blaze, near Gazelle, Calif., 10 miles northwest of Weed, was 10 percent contained Sunday evening. It was also found Friday afternoon.

No deaths, injuries or destroyed structures had been reported in that fire, but Cal Fire warned that the fire would “remain active throughout the night … due to above-average temperatures, poor relative humidity recovery, and down canyon winds.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency on Friday for Siskiyou County, where the towns of Weed and Gazelle are located. More than 2,400 fire personnel have been deployed to fight the blazes, according to Cal Fire, and thousands of people ordered to evacuate.

One in 6 Americans lives in an area with significant wildfire risk, according to a Washington Post analysis of data by the nonprofit First Street Foundation. In Weed’s Zip code, 84 percent of properties are at risk.

