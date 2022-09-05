In Jackson, water crisis is just the latest trouble for restaurants

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JACKSON, Miss. — Opening a restaurant in the capital city eight years ago was John Tierre’s way of investing in the renewal of the Farish Street Historic District, a deteriorated former enclave for Black businesses. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A graduate of Jackson State, a historically Black university, Tierre felt a responsibility to revive the area, which he said was “once known as a mecca for Black commerce second only to Harlem.”

His restaurant, Johnny T’s Bistro & Blues, thrived when it opened, hiring 25 employees and drawing loyal crowds who recognized portraits on the brick walls of Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald and Lena Horne, all of whom took the stage at the restaurant when it was the Crystal Palace Ballroom in the 1930s and 1940s, Tierre said.

Then the pandemic hit. Jackson city officials, like Democrats elsewhere, shut down local restaurants’ indoor dining, weeks before Gov. Tate Reeves (R) issued a statewide order to close. Restaurants in surrounding towns initially remained open, drawing Tierre’s customers and staff away. The Farish Street revival Tierre had banked on failed to materialize, leaving his establishment surrounded by derelict buildings. And conditions soon worsened.

“Now there’s supply chain issues, rising labor costs and shortages and here comes this water crisis,” Tierre, 45, said Sunday as he prepared to open amid a citywide boil-water order that’s forcing him to spend more than $300 a day on bottled water and bagged ice.

State and local officials have vowed to find at least a temporary fix for the city’s failing water system, which serves 150,000 residents as well as businesses like Tierre’s. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials arrived last week to provide assistance to state and local leaders, and water pressure was restored over the weekend in many areas. But the city’s tap water must still be boiled before use, and none of the officials could provide a timeline for restoring clean water service.

Many restaurant owners said they saw Jackson’s water crisis coming, but felt powerless to stop it. Last month, in a letter to Reeves, Mississippi restaurants appealed to state and local officials to address the capital’s water problems. Now some fear they may have to close permanently if they can’t restore consumers’ confidence and shoulder the added costs required to meet health requirements, including a steady supply of bagged ice and bottled water.

Pat Fontaine, executive director of the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association, said some Jackson restaurant owners told him their sales dropped 30% last week, as restaurants in surrounding towns without water issues reported an increase in business.

Volunteers were donating and distributing bottled water to some restaurants and setting up GoFundMe fundraisers for servers who have lost money, he said.

But some restaurants are spending $500 to $600 a day on bottled water, bagged ice, canned drinks and added garbage service, plus portable toilets, which cost $2,100 to $5,000 a week, Fontaine said.

“Those are costs they cannot recoup,” Fontaine said. “A small restaurant does not have the resources to withstand these kind of pressures for much longer.”

eZra Brown, another Jackson State graduate, returned from Florence, S.C., to open Soulé coffee + bubbletea two weeks ago. He had planned to add another location in coming weeks, plus two food trucks. But then he was forced to close the new cafe’s bathroom for two days last week due to water problems. Now he’s facing the surprise costs of buying hundreds of $3 bags of ice a day, plus bottled water. And he’s worried about losing customers.

“People are staying home. I’m talking to a lot of other business owners, it’s abbreviated hours because people are not coming out,” Brown, 47, said as he sat outside his cafe Sunday, where a dozen patrons lounged and picked up online orders.

Brown still plans to expand, and is training a staffer to help. But he said officials need to do more to fix the water system quickly.

“We need an immediate solution, because we can’t live in a boil-water order for the next year,” he said.

Jeff Good has been running restaurants in Jackson since 1994, but had to temporarily close his three eateries last week due to the water shutdown. He was able to reopen one site last Wednesday, the other two Friday. But he said business has been “devastated.” He has had to spend $2,000 a week on bottled water alone.

He worries that if he has to close for too long, he may lose some of his 210 employees, as he did during the pandemic.

Good said he’s been dealing with temporary shutdowns due to water problems for the past 15 years, from broken water mains to water contamination and a freeze that ruptured pipes last year.

“If you can’t wash hands or wash dishes, you can’t open. That’s a death knell for restaurants,” Good said. “I don’t know how we got here. It’s unconscionable.”

Traffic was lower than usual at his Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe Sunday afternoon, staff said, with about a dozen people outside and twice as many inside.

Out on the patio, Bob and Kathy Barnes shared lunch with their 4-year-old great-granddaughter after church. The couple live in the surrounding neighborhood, Fondren, a tony area of sprawling lawns and stately homes that’s also suffered this week, their water unreliable.

Kathy, 81, a retired consignment store owner, said they came to the restaurant because, “we want them to stay open. It’s a nightmare for them.”

“It is for us, too,” said her husband Bob, 82, a part-time civil engineer who said he believes the governor will work with city and federal officials to find money to repair the troubled water system.

“We’ll fix this thing,” he said.

Inside, signs warned patrons not to use the soda machine, except for ice, which workers poured into the machine from bags.

Susan Goss filled her tea with ice from the machine, saying she trusted the restaurant to be safe. Goss, 40, a stay-at-home mom who lives in the suburb of Flowood, came to lunch with her husband and 15-month-old daughter to support the restaurant. She’d seen the restaurant association’s letter to the governor and realized their plight. She appreciated the note on the machine and being able to see workers unload ice and bottled water.

“That makes a big difference. Character goes a long way in the restaurant business,” she said.

Patrons at Johnny T’s agreed, and hoped to do their part to help save the restaurant.

“A lot of people still want to support the businesses. We saw the pandemic situation — a lot of people got real hurt,” said James Lee, a Jackson native now living in Miami who was dining with his wife, sister and brother-in-law after returning to town to attend a wedding.

Sitting at the bar with her sister, regular Jasmine McWillie said the water crisis wouldn’t stop her from dining out on salmon and shrimp almandine.

McWillie, 28, a Nissan assembly plant worker, said she’s grown accustomed to Jackson’s water problems.

“This has been going on since I was in middle school,” she said. “I didn’t think it would get to this point.”

Tierre sat at the back, surveying the room. With Jackson State’s football team playing their season opener in Florida, he wasn’t expecting the usual weekend crowd. But by late afternoon, several dozen people had arrived to watch the game, filling the bar and temporarily easing Tierre’s mind.

As Tierre watched the game on television, the ESPN announcer — a regular when he’s in town — offered prayers for Jackson, then gave a shout out to folks at Johnny T’s. Tierre said he felt “blessed” to still be open.

He was hopeful the water crisis would be resolved soon, as national attention forces officials to take swift action.

“They don’t have a choice now. If they don’t do anything, shame on them,” he said. “There’s a lot of restaurants may not make it out of this. There’s always been a dream for Farish to return to what it was. Who knows how long that will be?”

