Puget Sound plane crash kills at least 1, with 9 missing

One person is dead and nine others are missing after a float plane crashed Sunday in a bay northwest of Seattle, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard’s Puget Sound Command Center received a report shortly after 3 p.m. local time that a float plane — a small seaplane equipped with pontoons for landing on the water — had crashed with nine adults and a child onboard.

One person was found dead, the Coast Guard said. The South Whidbey Fire Department described that person as a passenger in a Facebook post and referred further questions to the Coast Guard, which took command of the response to the crash.

The plane was heading to Renton Municipal Airport, the Coast Guard said in a statement, about 10 miles southeast of Seattle. It had departed from Friday Harbor, on an archipelago about 70 miles northwest of Seattle, and crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, about halfway between its take off and intended arrival points.

The aircraft was a DHC-3 Turbine Otter, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The Coast Guard said it had deployed a helicopter crew, two 87-foot vessels, two 45-foot vessels and a C-27 aircraft to search for the missing people.

The Coast Guard said Sunday shortly before midnight local time that the two 87-foot cutter vessels would “continue to search throughout the night,” with aircraft joining the search at the break of dawn.

