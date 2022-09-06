Police identify body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A body found Monday has been identified as that of a kindergarten teacher who was abducted during an early-morning jog last week in Memphis, authorities announced Tuesday. Eliza Fletcher, 34, was last seen jogging in a pink top and purple shorts near the University of Memphis campus around 4:20 a.m. Friday. Surveillance footage captured the mother of two being forced into a black SUV, and as they searched for her over Labor Day weekend, Memphis police said they feared she had suffered “serious injury.”

Investigators found Fletcher’s body Monday behind a duplex several miles from where she was abducted. The discovery came a day after the arrest of a suspect, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston. He will face murder charges on top of the kidnapping charges initially filed against him, police said.

“While the outcome of this investigation is not what we hoped for, we are nonetheless pleased to remove this dangerous predator off the streets of Memphis,” the city’s police chief, Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis, said during a news conference.

Authorities released few details, saying it was too early to determine where or how Fletcher was killed. They stressed that the investigation is ongoing. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said there was “no reason to think this was anything other than an isolated attack by a stranger.”

DNA on a pair of sandals found near the site of Fletcher’s disappearance linked Abston to the incident, police said. Investigators also tracked Abston’s cellphone number and location history, which placed him in the vicinity at about the same time the abduction happened.

They found him Saturday evening outside his last-known address, an apartment complex in front of which the SUV in question was parked. Abston tried to flee but was detained by a team of U.S. marshals.

He was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of a kidnapping, along with earlier charges of “especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence,” police said.

Fletcher, who went by Liza, was a granddaughter of the late billionaire Joseph Orgill III, who ran Orgill, a large distributor of hardware and home-improvement supplies. She taught at the all-girls St. Mary’s Episcopal School, which described her in a statement as a “beloved” junior kindergarten teacher.

“To lose someone so young and so vital is a tragedy in and of itself, but to have it happen this way with the senseless act of violence, it’s unimaginable,” Mulroy said.

