Teenager killed and 10 others injured in Florida Keys boat crash

A senior at a Miami high school was killed and 10 others were injured after a boat collision Sunday in the Florida Keys. Lucy Fernandez, 17, was on a vessel with 13 other people when the boat crashed at about 6:45 p.m. near Boca Chita Key, an island about a mile west of Key West, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said. Eleven people, including Fernandez, were hurt. Four suffered traumatic injuries and were airlifted to a hospital.

Fernandez, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, died of her injuries, the school said Monday.

“Known for her smile, larger than life personality and signature laugh, Lucy was a joy to all who knew her and a shining light at our school,” the all-girls, Catholic high school wrote on Facebook. “The hundreds of people who joined us in the grotto this evening, to pray for the repose of her soul, are a testament to her beautiful legacy of faith, love and sisterhood.”

The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat capsized after hitting a channel marker, the Miami Herald reported.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the crash site first and pulled people — some critically injured — out of the water, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Juan Garrandes said in a video provided by the fire rescue agency. Police brought them to the island of Elliott Key, where some were airlifted. Fire rescue workers then helped police pull other people out of the water, evaluated them and transported some to hospitals, Garrandes said.

Several people wrapped in white blankets walked off a fire boat docked at Black Point Marina in Homestead, Fla., where first responders evaluated patients, video provided by the fire rescue agency shows.

The status of the 10 injured people was unclear Tuesday. Sister Carmen T. Fernández, Our Lady of Lourdes president, wrote in a letter to community members Monday that two of the injured were also seniors at the school, the Herald reported.

Students from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Miami were also hurt, Miami-based television station WSVN reported. That school held a rosary prayer service Monday evening.

As the sun rose Tuesday, dozens of Lourdes students, dressed in their school uniforms, gathered along the shore to pay tribute to Fernandez, according to WSVN. Students from Lourdes and other local schools also gathered Monday evening for a vigil.

“For Lucy, her faith was a foundation, and so I think in a time with so much heartbreak and so much confusion and so much loss, I think the only thing that we know how to do or what to do is to come together in prayer,” Lourdes theology teacher Alexandra Diaz told WSVN.

