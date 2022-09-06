Juul to pay $439 million in settlement over marketing to teens

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

E-cigarette company Juul has agreed to pay more than $438.5 million in a settlement with 34 states and territories over marketing its product to teens. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D), who led the plaintiff effort, said in a statement that the settlement will send millions of dollars to programs aimed at reducing tobacco use.

“Juul’s cynically calculated advertising campaigns created a new generation of nicotine addicts,” Tong said. “They relentlessly marketed vaping products to underage youth, manipulated their chemical composition to be palatable to inexperienced users, employed an inadequate age verification process, and misled consumers about the nicotine content and addictiveness of its products.”

The full extent of the company’s harm has yet to be determined, Tong said.

The settlement requires Juul to refrain from marketing to youths in a number of ways, including advertising in public transit or on billboards, paying influencers, or depicting anyone under 35 in advertisements.

Advertisement

Juul said in a statement that the settlement is part of its commitment to resolve its past issues.

“The terms of the agreement are aligned with our current business practices which we started to implement after our company-wide reset in the Fall of 2019,” Juul said. “With today’s announcement, we have settled with 37 states and Puerto Rico, and appreciate efforts by Attorneys General to deploy resources to combat underage use.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said in a statement that when he launched that state’s investigation into Juul two years ago, he wanted the company to be held liable for past wrongdoing and for it to change its practices so they would comply with the law.

“This settlement helps accomplish both of those priorities,” Paxton said. “My commitment to protecting consumers from deceptive business practices is unwavering, and any company that misleads Texans, especially our youth, will be held accountable for their actions.”

GiftOutline Gift Article