Police serve search warrants in killing of Las Vegas reporter

Authorities served search warrants on Wednesday as they continued to investigate the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas reporter. Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, 69, was found dead outside his home Saturday morning with stab wounds after police received a report from a person who said a neighbor had died, the newspaper reported.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told The Washington Post in a statement that it is serving search warrants related to German’s death. No one has been charged in the case.

Police declined to provide any additional information on the warrants, but the Review-Journal said its reporters witnessed authorities search the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday.

An SUV and a second vehicle were towed from Telles’s property on Wednesday afternoon, the Review-Journal reported.

On Tuesday, authorities released photos and video of a maroon vehicle suspected to be linked to German’s death.

Police tow away a GMC SUV from Public Administrator Robert Telles’ driveway in Las Vegas as part of the investigation into the slaying of @reviewjournal investigative reporter Jeff German https://t.co/vAhxjgdlzU pic.twitter.com/Ur3yq7C7GF — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) September 7, 2022

Local reporters outside Telles’s home on Wednesday asked him why police towed away his vehicle and requested comment, but Telles ducked under his garage door, walked through his cluttered garage and lowered his garage door on reporters.

Requests for comment to multiple numbers listed for Telles were not immediately returned.

Telles, 45, had been the focus of German’s reporting this year, which examined the official and claims of intimidation and an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

In tweets from June, Telles called German a “bully” and took jabs at his reporting.

Telles (D) lost his reelection bid in June’s primary election after German’s findings were published, according to the Review-Journal.

In a Saturday news conference, Capt. Dori Koren of the Las Vegas police said German had an altercation with another person Friday that led to his stabbing.

German had not told the paper’s leadership about any concerns for his safety, the Review-Journal’s executive editor, Glenn Cook, told the paper.

For more than three decades, German worked in Las Vegas, first at the Las Vegas Sun and then the Review-Journal, covering courts, politics and organized crime. German’s colleagues remembered him as a great reporter who was fiercely committed to his craft.

At least 15 journalists have been killed in the United States since 1992, according to a Committee to Protect Journalists database. Those deaths included people who died during dangerous assignments and those who seemed to have been targeted.

In 2007, Oakland Post editor in chief Chauncey Bailey, who had been covering the financial troubles of a local bakery, was walking down the street when a masked shooter gunned him down. A jury convicted the former head of the bakery and an accomplice in the killing.

In 2015, local Virginia ABC television reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward were shot and killed during a live broadcast by a disgruntled former employee.

One of the deadliest attacks on an American newspaper took place in 2018, when a gunman stormed the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Md., killing five and wounding several others. The gunman had previously lost a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper for its 2011 coverage of a criminal harassment charge against him. Prosecutors argued he was out for “revenge,” and the jury found him criminally responsible for the rampage. A judge last year sentenced him to serve five consecutive life sentences.

Tom Jackman contributed to this report.

