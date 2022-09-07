Man arrested in Memphis shootings after grisly live stream

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Memphis after multiple shootings, police said, after a live-streamed video appeared online, showing someone entering an auto-parts store and shooting a man. The suspect, whom police identified as Ezekiel D. Kelly, is in custody hours after several shootings prompted a citywide alert, Memphis police said Wednesday night on Twitter. Court records show he has been charged with first-degree murder.

Local media reported that Kelly suffered injuries when he crashed a Dodge Challenger before being cornered by police in Whitehaven, a town in the south Memphis area.

A safety alert for the region has been lifted. Earlier, police warned residents to shelter in place and stay indoors as the suspect remained at large. Multiple shootings were reported in the city Wednesday, and there were at least two deaths, police said, but it was not clear whether they were connected to Kelly’s arrest.

In a video live-streamed on Facebook that has since been taken down, a man appeared to walk into an auto-parts store, aim a gun at another man and pull the trigger. In the video viewed by The Post, the man claims to have shot five people.

This story will be updated.

