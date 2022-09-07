South Carolina judge halts use of firing squad, electric chair

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A South Carolina judge ruled Tuesday that death by firing squad and the electric chair violated the state’s Constitution, calling them cruel and unusual punishment in an order halting the planned executions of four death row inmates. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The decision invalidates a law the South Carolina legislature passed last year that was designed to restart executions after a decade-long pause that officials blame on a shortage of lethal injection drugs. The law forces death row inmates to choose between firing squad or electric chair, with the electric chair as the default method if they do not select one.

“In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die,” Circuit Court Judge Jocelyn Newman wrote. “In doing so, the General Assembly ignored advances in scientific research and evolving standards of humanity and decency.”

State officials are expected to appeal the decision. “We will assess the order and determine the next step,” Chrysti Shain, spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections, told the State newspaper.

Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah are the only other states that allow execution by firing squad. Electrocution is allowed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

South Carolina has not executed any death row inmates since 2011 because of what officials describe as an inability to secure the chemicals used in lethal injection.

State lawmakers voted in spring 2021 to authorize death by firing squad and electrocution when lethal injection is not an option.

Soon after, four inmates sued the state, alleging that both methods of execution were unconstitutional. They argued that the legislation approved by lawmakers was “retroactive,” violating their due process rights, and that their right to decide their manner of execution was “rendered meaningless.”

All four plaintiffs had been convicted of at least one murder and sentenced to death between 1997 and 2002.

In an August trial, Judge Newman heard from two expert witnesses for the plaintiffs who testified that execution by firing squad or electrocution could cause a prolonged, painful death. Expert witnesses from the state cast doubt on that assessment, saying death by either method was rapid.

The judge also heard from Colie Rushton, a corrections official who developed the state’s protocol for death by firing squad. According to the judge’s ruling, Rushton testified that he relied on internet research “about historical uses of firing squads and the FBI’s testing of certain ammunition.” He said he also spoke with Utah officials about their use of a firing squad.

Rushton acknowledged in court, however, that he had not consulted with any doctors, firearms experts or ballistics experts, according to the ruling.

The judge found that death by firing squad amounted to torture because it could produce pain and possibly lingering death. She came to a similar conclusion about electrocution, saying it was possible for the inmate to experience pain from electrical burns, heat, oxygen deprivation and muscle spasms.

Both forms of execution were unusual, Newman said, because they accounted for a vanishingly small portion of executions performed over the past century.

Execution by firing squad, she said, is “a reversion to a historic method of execution that has never before been used by our State and is not used in the overwhelming majority of other states.” She added that electrocution is “at a minimum, no longer viewed as a reliable method of administering a painless death, and the underlying assumptions upon which the electric chair is based, dating back to the 1800s, have since been disproven.”

South Carolina’s Constitution contains broader protections against cruel and unusual punishment than the U.S. Constitution, explicitly barring “corporal” punishment that mutilates the human body.

“A method of punishment which mutilates the human body, such as the firing squad, is violative of the South Carolina Constitution,” the judge wrote,” adding that “the South Carolina electric chair causes grave damage to the body.”

