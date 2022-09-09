A Black woman hit the jackpot. A bank wouldn’t cash the check, lawsuit says.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Lizzie Pugh hit the jackpot while playing a slot machine at a Michigan casino in April, she was ecstatic. “It felt amazing,” the 71-year-old from Detroit told The Washington Post. She’d won $20,000. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But when it came time to cash the check two days later, that feeling evaporated. Pugh, who is Black, claims in a new lawsuit that employees at a Detroit-area Fifth Third Bank branch told her that the check from the casino was fraudulent, took it from her and would not return it. She eventually got it back that day and deposited it at her usual bank without issues, Pugh said.

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 29 in federal court in Michigan’s Eastern District, alleges that Pugh’s race was a “motivating factor” in the employees’ actions and that the bank violated her civil rights by discriminating against her.

“I’m a 71-year-old woman that has the same rights as everybody else,” Pugh told The Post.

Ed Loyd, a spokesman for the bank, said that after reviewing the claims, “we believe our employees’ actions were well intentioned and have been misinterpreted.”

The employees were following the bank’s fraud-prevention procedures, Loyd said, as “fraud is consistently one of our customers’ top concerns.”

“At Fifth Third, we are committed to fair and responsible banking and prohibit discrimination of any kind,” he said. “Our employees are trained to help every person with their banking needs — customer or non-customer — while minimizing the risk of any potential fraud.”

“That said, we regret Ms. Pugh has come away feeling mistreated after her interactions at our branch. We never want someone to feel that way,” he said.

Pugh, a retiree, won the jackpot while on a trip to the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, about 120 miles northwest of Detroit, with her church group in April. She hadn’t realized she had scored big until two smiling casino employees approached her and told her that she’d won $20,000, Pugh told The Post.

“I couldn’t believe I had just won that kind of money,” she said.

Pugh said she paid the taxes at the casino, and one of her sons suggested she open a savings account at a bank other than the one she normally uses. That’s what led Pugh to the Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, just west of Detroit.

After a short wait, Pugh met with a White bank employee and explained that she wanted to deposit the check from the casino into a new savings account, according to the lawsuit. The employee asked what Pugh did for work, but when the 71-year-old said she was retired and won the money at a casino, the employee told Pugh that she believed the check was fraudulent and could not deposit it, according to the lawsuit.

The employee refused to give the check back and had a colleague, who was also White, inspect the check, according to the lawsuit. That employee also “insisted” the check was fake and said Pugh could not have it back, the lawsuit states. It alleges a third employee whom Pugh confronted told her she couldn’t open an account or deposit the check.

“I was frustrated, I was upset, I was being accused of being a thief,” Pugh told The Post.

Pugh refused to leave without her check, and after an unspecified period of time, the employees returned it to her.

Loyd, the Fifth Third spokesman, said one of the bankers was “attempting to verify the check with the casino” as part of its fraud-prevention procedures. He said the bank has a record of the phone call.

Nevertheless, Pugh went to her own bank to deposit her check, and it cleared the next day without issue, she said.

In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, Deborah Gordon, Pugh’s lawyer, said that what happened to Pugh was a case of “banking while black.”

“This is just extremely disheartening,” Gordon told the paper. “It’s really unfortunate these stereotypes continue to exist right here in our metro area.”

A similar incident was alleged in Livonia in January 2020 when a Black man tried to deposit checks at a TCF Bank, The Post reported. The man alleged that employees refused to deposit his check, citing possible fraud, and called the police.

For someone who grew up in Alabama during the Jim Crow era, Pugh said her own incident brought back painful memories.

“I felt like I was humiliated,” she said.

