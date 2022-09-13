SFPD used a woman’s rape kit DNA to arrest her. Now she’s suing.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The woman thought the evidence from her rape kit might be used against her rapist. Instead, San Francisco police used it more than five years later to arrest and jail her in an unrelated property crime. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I didn’t know that it would be used against me,” the woman told KTVU in March. “I didn’t know that that could happen. I didn’t know that was even possible.

“I just feel violated again,” she added.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, filed a lawsuit Monday against San Francisco’s municipal government and several San Francisco Police Department employees for allegedly violating her constitutional protection against unlawful search and seizure. In her suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for Northern California, Doe said she was “re-victimized” by her arrest and a months-long stay in jail before the charges were eventually dropped. She is seeking an unspecified amount of money, a court order forcing officials to remove her DNA from their records and an injunction barring them from storing other crime victims’ DNA in a permanent database.

“This is government overreach of the highest order, using the most unique and personal thing we have — our genetic code — without our knowledge to try and connect us to crime,” the woman’s attorney, Adante Pointer, said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Neither the city and county of San Francisco nor the police department immediately responded to requests for comment from The Washington Post late Monday. But Jen Kwart, spokesperson for City Attorney David Chiu, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the city “is committed to ensuring all victims of crime feel comfortable reporting issues to law enforcement and has taken steps to safeguard victim information.”

Law enforcement officers took a DNA sample from Doe in November 2016 and led her “to believe that her DNA would not be used for any purposes other than investigating her sexual assault,” the lawsuit alleges.

Instead, over the next five years and unbeknown to her, the woman’s “DNA was likely tested in thousands of criminal investigations, though the police had absolutely no reason to believe that she was involved in any of the incidents,” according to the suit.

In December 2021, a police department employee ran a DNA sample taken from a burglary crime scene through the crime lab’s DNA database and got a hit — Doe, the suit states. The employee allegedly forwarded the results to a sergeant, who then got an arrest warrant.

“While all charges stemming from this incident against Plaintiff Doe were eventually dropped, the appalling, exploitative, and unconstitutional nature of Defendants’ practice cannot be ignored,” the suit states.

There was an uproar in February when Chesa Boudin, the city’s elected district attorney at the time, announced that San Francisco police had been routinely using DNA from rape victims to identify them as suspects in other crimes. He said he learned of the practice when one of his prosecutors discovered that the evidence identifying a suspect in a burglary case was a sample collected in 2016 from a rape victim — Doe.

Language in the lab report, stating that the DNA match had been made “during a routine search” of the crime lab’s database, suggested the practice was not an isolated incident, Boudin said at the time.

“I was horrified,” he added, vowing in an interview with The Post to stop using “this sort of evidence” to prosecute crimes, “both on ethical grounds and also on legal grounds.”

At a police commission meeting the following month, SFPD Capt. Sean Perdomo told commissioners he had discovered that 17 DNA profiles from crime victims — 11 of them from rape survivors — had been used by police to identify suspects in unrelated criminal investigations. The captain said he believes only Doe’s DNA match resulted in an arrest.

“We own this error,” SFPD Chief William Scott told commissioners at that same March 2 meeting. “We own it, and we will make sure that this doesn’t happen again with the guardrails that have been put in place.

“The use of department DNA evidence is an issue that we want to make sure that we have the public’s trust, that we never put ourselves in a position to disincentivize our victims from coming forward,” he added.

On Feb. 14, after consulting the city attorney, the department stopped comparing DNA from possible suspects with the DNA profiles from crime victims, Scott told commissioners.

“We should never be in this position again,” he added.

That may soon apply to police across California. Late last month, California lawmakers passed legislation that would ban law enforcement officials from using crime victims’ DNA for anything other than finding a suspect in that crime. The legislation was delivered to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk on Friday.

“It’s already hard enough for sexual assault survivors to make the decision to come forward, report a crime, and undergo an invasive rape kit exam at the hospital,” state Sen. Scott Wiener (D), who represents San Francisco, said in a statement released in May when the bill first passed the Senate.

“The last thing we need,” he added, “is to send a message to survivors that if they come forward, their DNA sample may be used against them in the future.”

