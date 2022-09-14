Package explodes at Boston’s Northeastern University, injuring one

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Northeastern University employee was injured Tuesday night when a package sent to an academic building in Boston exploded. Campus police responded to the blast at Holmes Hall about 7:15 p.m. The brick building on Leon Street houses the school’s journalism newsroom; the women’s, gender and sexuality studies program; and the campus writing lab.

An ambulance took the 45-year-old man to a hospital, where he was treated for a minor hand injury, authorities said. A search of the area turned up another similar package that was later deemed safe by the Boston Police Department’s bomb squad, according to Felipe Colon, a police deputy superintendent, speaking during a news conference Tuesday night.

Northeastern University Police Chief Michael Davis said an officer responded to Holmes Hall within a minute of the initial call. The campus was secured about 10 p.m. Tuesday night. An investigation into a possible motive and how the packages were sent to the campus remains under investigation.

The second package was found near Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, on the edge of the Northeastern campus, the Associated Press reported. Police did not specify to whom the packages were addressed.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

About 22,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the private university, which has more than 6,000 staff and faculty members. Students were told in emergency messages Tuesday night to avoid the area, and classes in at least a half-dozen campus buildings were canceled. Other Boston-area schools, including Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, also issued alerts.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at the news conference that safety at school campuses is a top priority for city leaders.

“I take very seriously that this city is home to … our littlest learners up to our college students and university staff,” Wu said.

Northeastern’s campus will be open Wednesday, according to campus police.

