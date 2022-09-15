Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard as GOP escalates immigration protest

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dozens of migrants arrived by plane in Martha’s Vineyard, as some Republican governors escalate a campaign against President Biden’s border policies by shuttling refugees out of their states — and to Democratic-led states or liberal enclaves. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Their arrival on Wednesday in the affluent summer resort island in Massachusetts appeared to prompt confusion about where they had come from and how.

The communications director for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said two flights were part of a state program to relocate undocumented immigrants.

“States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies,” said Taryn Fenske, DeSantis’s communications director, the Associated Press reported.

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a Democrat who represents the island, said the group was “dropped off on Martha’s Vineyard by chartered flights from Texas.”

Currently immigrants are being dropped off on Martha's Vineyard by chartered flights from Texas. Many don't know where they are. They say they were told they would be given housing and jobs. Islanders we're given no notice but are coming together as a community to support them. — Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 14, 2022

“We came here because of the situation in our country, for the economy, for work, for lots of things,” one of the passengers told the Vineyard Gazette, which said they were mostly from Venezuela and included people from Colombia.

“I came here walking. We went through 10 different countries until we got to Texas,” he said. “There a refugee association put us in a plane and told us there would be work and housing here. I feel good, despite everything.”

The office of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) said he was in contact with local authorities who were providing short-term shelter to the migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard.

The island, where former presidents including Barack Obama vacation and Hollywood celebrities own property, has a population estimated at about 20,000.

“Shouldn’t just stop with sending illegal aliens to DC! Send them to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, so Biden sees them or to Martha’s Vineyard & Cupertino. Every place rich liberals swirl Chardonnay.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) said last month.

The Republican governors have sought to focus attention on the number of crossings at the border and what they see as lax Biden administration policies. The White House has said they should “stop meddling” in the influx of people and using migrants as “political tools.”

Fernandes said residents “jumped into action” to provide 50 beds, meals and health-care support after the group including children was dropped off with “no notice.”

Juan Pappier, a senior Americas researcher at Human Rights Watch, said 32,000 migrants crossed the Darien Gap — a perilous path people take from South America to seek refuge in the United States — last month.

He said it was “the highest number of which we have on record,” with 23,000 of them Venezuelans, and that the “migrants are exposed to very serious abuses, including sexual violence.”

