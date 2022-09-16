Texas denies George Floyd a pardon for 2004 drug charge

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After recommending a posthumous pardon for George Floyd last year, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has “reconsidered” clearing his name in a 2004 drug conviction that involved a police officer who has since been charged with crimes related to falsifying records. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The Members of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles have reconsidered their initial decision concerning your client’s application for a Full Pardon and/or Pardon for Innocence,” states a letter the agency sent to public defender Allison Mathis.

The one-page letter, which was reported earlier by the Marshall Project and which The Washington Post obtained Friday, does not give a reason for the board’s decision. It also does not name Floyd, but Mathis told the Marshall Project that it involved her 2021 request for a pardon on his behalf.

The agency in October unanimously recommended a posthumous pardon for Floyd in his 2004 arrest for selling $10 worth of crack cocaine in a police sting. The board later withdrew its recommendation, citing “procedural errors,” after sending it to the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment Friday afternoon.

Houston narcotics officer Gerald Goines, who made the 2004 arrest, said Floyd had given the drugs to an unnamed informant. Goines has since been charged in state court with murder, and in federal court with falsifying documents, in a deadly 2019 raid, The Post reported.

In the 2019 case, Goines got a judge to approve a no-knock warrant for a house in a low-income, mostly Latino neighborhood in southeastern Houston, saying a confidential informant had bought an unspecified amount of heroin at the property. During the raid, police fatally shot a couple in their living room and their pit bull.

An investigation later revealed that Goines, who organized the raid, had lied on the affidavit. He later admitted to investigators that there was no confidential informant, police said. Goines, who retired after the raid, has pleaded not guilty to state murder charges. He was charged in federal court with depriving the couple of their civil rights and with obstructing justice by falsifying records. Goines has also pleaded not guilty in the federal case.

Floyd was murdered in 2020 by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a killing that was captured on video, sparking national protests and international outrage. In the video, Floyd pleads for Chauvin to let him up, saying repeatedly, “I can’t breathe.” Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and sentenced in June 2021 to 22½ years in prison

Mathis said the board’s move was a missed opportunity, according to the Texas Tribune.

“This was a chance for Texas to do a small, good thing: to take an apolitical stance that no matter who a person is, their rights need to be respected and an accurate record of their life is important,” Mathis told the Tribune. “Last year, the board unanimously recommended that Mr. Floyd be granted a pardon, acknowledging that what happened to him was wrong. I have given no other facts or evidence for the board to consider, and it is unclear to me what happened to completely reverse their decision.”

The board’s letter says Mathis can resubmit the application in two years.

Jenn Abelson, Holly Bailey and Nicole Dungca contributed to this report.

