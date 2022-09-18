Pelosi, in Armenia, condemns Azerbaijan’s ‘illegal’ attacks as cease-fire holds

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) accused Azerbaijan of “illegal and deadly" attacks on Armenia that led to clashes along the border, saying “we strongly condemn those attacks.” Pelosi, according to Reuters, said it was clear the attacks were initiated by Azerbaijan and must stop — and that the United States should use its influence and leverage to show support for Armenia.

Pelosi this weekend traveled with a congressional delegation to Armenia, where a fragile cease-fire has temporarily halted border fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan that killed more than 200 soldiers in recent days. Pelosi and the delegation are also scheduled to hold a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Her office said that she is the highest ranking U.S. official to visit the country since its independence in 1991 from the former Soviet Union. Pelosi told reporters in Berlin that the visit “is all about human rights and the respecting the dignity and worth of every person,” according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Pelosi tweeted she was heading to Armenia to “highlight the strong commitment of the United States to security, economic prosperity and democratic governance in Armenia and the Caucasus region.”

Other members of the U.S. delegation include U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., (D-N.J.) chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee; U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D.-Calif.), who is of Armenian descent; and Anna G. Eshoo, also a Democratic representative of California, who is of Armenian Assyrian descent.

The period leading up to the visit has been marked by days of heavy fighting that represent the largest outbreak of hostilities between the two nations in nearly two years, according to the Associated Press.

Deadly clashes erupted Sept. 12 along the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia near the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in a flare-up of a decades-long conflict, as Azerbaijan may have been trying to take advantage of Russia’s preoccupation with its invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Armenia is a close ally of Russia; Azerbaijan is aligned with Turkey.

The conflict in the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh dates to the 1980s, and later erupted into a full-scale war in 2020, in which Azerbaijan recaptured territories that Armenia had occupied for decades.

The Southern Caucasus region has long been a source of diplomatic sensitivities for the United States. But after lobbying by members of Congress and Armenian Americans President Biden in 2021 formally recognized a massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century as a genocide — a term that the United States had long avoided for fear of harming its relationship with Turkey. Historians estimate that 1.5 million Armenians were killed in a campaign of forced marches and mass killings during World War I.

Pelosi invoked those deaths in the context of the continuing war in Ukraine.

“It is the moral duty of all to never forget: an obligation that has taken on heightened urgency as atrocities are perpetrated around the globe, including by Russia against Ukraine," Pelosi said in a statement ahead of her trip.

Mary Ilyushina contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article