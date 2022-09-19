Hurricane Fiona live updates Puerto Rico in the dark as storm pummels island

Puerto Ricans across the island archipelago are waking up to destruction and no electric power after the passage of a slow-moving Category-1 storm that dropped copious amounts of rain, triggering catastrophic flooding and landslides. Hurricane Fiona is expected to strengthen as it leaves the U.S. territory and hurtles toward the Dominican Republic and its popular resort city, Punta Cana.
The tempest’s unexpectedly calamitous arrival came days before the fifth anniversary of one of the deadliest storms in U.S. history, Hurricane Maria, which left Puerto Rico in the dark for months and killed more than 3,000 people. The federal government set aside billions for reconstruction but the sluggish recovery has left its communities vulnerable.
