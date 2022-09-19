The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Hurricane Fiona live updates Puerto Rico in the dark as storm pummels island

All of Puerto Rico was without power after Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Sept. 18, causing “catastrophic flooding” and landslides. (Video: Reuters)
Updated September 19, 2022 at 8:10 a.m. EDT|Published September 19, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT

Puerto Ricans across the island archipelago are waking up to destruction and no electric power after the passage of a slow-moving Category-1 storm that dropped copious amounts of rain, triggering catastrophic flooding and landslides. Hurricane Fiona is expected to strengthen as it leaves the U.S. territory and hurtles toward the Dominican Republic and its popular resort city, Punta Cana.

The tempest’s unexpectedly calamitous arrival came days before the fifth anniversary of one of the deadliest storms in U.S. history, Hurricane Maria, which left Puerto Rico in the dark for months and killed more than 3,000 people. The federal government set aside billions for reconstruction but the sluggish recovery has left its communities vulnerable.

  • Luma Energy, the private consortium managing Puerto Rico’s electric transmission and distribution, said it has restored power to 100,000 customers in the northern part of the big island.
  • Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through the end of the week, causing concern for areas of central and southern Puerto Rico where Fiona has already dropped up to 27 inches in some places.
  • Fiona is expected to become a major hurricane as it swirls into the Atlantic by Wednesday with winds of up to 90 mph.
