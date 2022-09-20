The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Hurricane Fiona live updates FEMA chief expected to visit Puerto Rico as rain continues

A bridge over the Guaonica River in Utuado, Puerto Rico, was washed away on Sept. 18 after Hurricane Fiona brought more than 2 feet of rain to the island. (Video: The Washington Post)
By
, 
, 
, 
and 
 
Updated September 20, 2022 at 8:26 a.m. EDT|Published September 20, 2022 at 8:14 a.m. EDT

Five years after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, killing thousands and triggering one of the largest blackouts in U.S. history, the island is digging out after another devastating storm.

Even though the core of Hurricane Fiona has pulled well to the northwest of Puerto Rico and storm warnings have been discontinued, its circulation is forecast to drag rain bands over the island into Tuesday. Some areas could still add a few inches to current totals, bringing potentially more flooding and landslides.

Federal Emergency Management Administration chief Deanne Criswell is expected to travel to Puerto Rico on Tuesday to meet with local officials and assess the damage.

Here’s what to know

  • Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Monday that Hurricane Fiona killed at least two people and caused “catastrophic” destruction.
  • Fiona reached maximum sustained wind speeds of 115 mph, the National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday, making it this year’s first “major hurricane,” which is defined as a tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or more.
  • Luma Energy officials said power had been restored to more than 286,000 customers as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday — a fifth of the 1.5 million total households that rely on the private energy consortium. It also said late Monday that Luma had restored power to Pavia Emergency Room (Carolina), Caribbean Hospital (Fajardo), Canovanas CDT and Cambalache Regional Hospital (Arecibo).
