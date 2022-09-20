Hurricane Fiona live updates FEMA chief expected to visit Puerto Rico as rain continues

Five years after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, killing thousands and triggering one of the largest blackouts in U.S. history, the island is digging out after another devastating storm.
Federal Emergency Management Administration chief Deanne Criswell is expected to travel to Puerto Rico on Tuesday to meet with local officials and assess the damage.
More on hurricanes
Season outlook: Hurricane officials are still predicting an above-average season of hurricane activity. It’s the 7th year in a row they’ve made that prediction. Even though it’s been quiet this year so far, conditions in the late summer and early fall are prime for storms to pick up.
Tips for preparing: The best time to prepare for a hurricane or tropical storm is before you’re in one. We rounded up seven safety tips to make sure you’re ready. Here’s some other guidance about keeping your phone charged and useful in dangerous weather, and what to know about flood insurance.
Understanding climate change: It’s not just you — hurricanes and tropical storms have hit the U.S. more frequently in recent years. And last summer alone, nearly 1 in 3 Americans experienced a weather disaster. Read more about how climate change is fueling severe weather events