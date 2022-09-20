Hurricane Fiona live updates FEMA chief expected to visit Puerto Rico as rain continues

The hurricane winds that knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico over the weekend encountered an electrical grid that experts liken to a house of cards: a fragile, decrepit, patchwork system running on old equipment that authorities have failed to substantially modernize since the U.S. territory’s deadliest storm, Hurricane Maria, swept through five years before.

The state-run utility that is responsible for electricity generation is bankrupt, and mediation to restructure its $9 billion debt to bondholders ended without a deal last week. Luma Energy, the private consortium that was hired in 2020 to handle transmission, has failed to satisfy critics, as power outages have increased in duration this year even apart from destructive storms, according to a report last month by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau.