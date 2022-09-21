Hurricane Fiona’s destruction of Puerto Rico, in maps and photos Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19. (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)

Days before the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria that killed thousands in Puerto Rico, another storm clobbered the island archipelago this week and set back its halting progress toward modernizing its fragile infrastructure. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hurricane Fiona battered parts of Puerto Rico’s south and central mountain regions with more than 20 inches of rain — causing flash flooding, triggering mudslides and leaving the entire U.S. territory without power. Much of the island remained inaccessible Tuesday, delaying a full assessment of the devastation.

At least four people were killed amid what Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi (D) called the storm’s “catastrophic” destruction.

Blackout covers Puerto Rico amid barrage of rain

The southeast part of the large island was deluged by rain, with many areas getting more than 20 inches and some areas receiving over 25 inches. Fiona dumped more than 32 inches on the Ponce region, where the island’s second-largest city is located, and prompted emergency crews to rescue 400 people from flooding in Salinas, on the southern coast.

72-hour estimated rainfall As of 7 a.m., Sept. 20 4 8 12 16 20 >24 inches San Juan Arecibo PUERTO RICO Caguas Mayagüez Guayama Ponce Storm path 25 MILES THE WASHINGTON POST Source: NOAA 72-hour estimated rainfall As of 7 a.m., Sept. 20 4 8 12 16 20 >24 inches Arecibo San Juan PUERTO RICO Caguas Mayagüez Vieques 25 MILES Guayama Ponce Storm path THE WASHINGTON POST Source: NOAA 72-hour estimated rainfall As of 7 a.m., Sept. 20 4 8 12 16 20 >24 inches Arecibo San Juan PUERTO RICO Caguas Mayagüez Vieques Ponce Guayama Storm path 50 MILES THE WASHINGTON POST Source: NOAA

The rainfall and hurricane winds proved too much for Puerto Rico’s decrepit electrical grid. The system has failed to significantly modernize since Hurricane Maria in 2017, although Pierluisi said this week that several projects had been in the works.

Roughly 300,000 customers — about 19 percent of households and businesses in Puerto Rico — had gotten power back as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Luma Energy, a private company that manages electrical transmission for the island’s 1.5 million customers.

“Even a hurricane that’s a lot smaller in comparison brings back those dark memories and those feelings of stress,” said Mariana Ferré, a medical student from San Juan. “The messages I’m getting from all my friends is, ‘I have PTSD,’ ” or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Flooding makes roads impassible, uproots a bridge

Fiona’s floods appeared to be concentrated in particular regions, compared with Maria’s high water levels across the entire island, said W. Craig Fugate, administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the Obama administration.

In the hardest hit areas, muddy water filled streets and crept up the sides of homes. Affected neighborhoods were still, with few cars able to navigate the flooding.

Drone video taken on Sept. 19, shows flooding in Salinas, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona. (Video: The Washington Post)

The Guanajibo River in southwest Puerto Rico, near Hormigueros, crested at over 29 feet, beating the previous record of about 28½ feet set during Hurricane Maria.

In the central mountain town of Utuado, floodwaters uprooted a temporary bridge over the Guaonica River and carried it away Sunday. Video captured muddy water washing over the structure and its metal buckling as it bent and then broke.

A bridge over the Guaonica River in Utuado, Puerto Rico, was washed away on Sept. 18 after Hurricane Fiona brought more than 2 feet of rain to the island. (Video: The Washington Post)

The Utuado bridge had been set up post-Maria to connect communities until a permanent bridge could be built. A new structure is still being designed and is scheduled to be installed in 2024, officials said.

San Juan, the capital, was spared the storm’s worst effects, and parts were among the first to get power back. Departures from the international airport there resumed Monday afternoon.

San Juan PUERTO RICO Detail Sept. 13 Media Luna Maguayo Rio de la Plata 1/2 MILE San José Rio Lajas Toa Alta Sept. 20 Media Luna Maguayo Rio de la Plata San José Rio Lajas Toa Alta Source: Planet Labs PBC Hannah dormido/THE WASHINGTON POST San Juan PUERTO RICO Detail Sept. 13 Media Luna Maguayo Rio de la Plata 1/2 MILE San José Rio Lajas Toa Alta Sept. 20 Media Luna Maguayo Rio de la Plata San José Rio Lajas Toa Alta Source: Planet Labs PBC Hannah dormido/THE WASHINGTON POST San Juan PUERTO RICO Detail Sept. 20 Sept. 13 Media Luna Media Luna Maguayo Maguayo Rio de la Plata Rio de la Plata 1/2 MILE San José San José Rio Lajas Rio Lajas Toa Alta Toa Alta Source: Planet Labs PBC Hannah dormido/THE WASHINGTON POST

But some nearby areas were hit hard by flooding. In Toa Baja, about 16 miles west, water flowed over the top of La Virgencita bridge and made it impassible.

Vega Alta, Toa Baja and San Juan While storm clouds obscure a birds-eye view of conditions on the ground, satellite radar provides scale to Hurricane Fiona’s damage. San Juan PUERTO RICO Flood waters in blue Atlantic Ocean Buildings in white Inundated fields Vega Alta Toa Baja Streets filled in Toa Boja Río de La Plata San Juan 4 MILES ESA Sentinel 1 false color image Vega Alta, Toa Baja and San Juan While storm clouds obscure a birds-eye view of conditions on the ground, satellite radar provides scale to Hurricane Fiona’s damage. San Juan PUERTO RICO Flood waters in blue Atlantic Ocean Buildings in white Inundated fields Vega Alta Toa Baja Streets filled in Toa Boja Río de La Plata San Juan ESA Sentinel 1 false color image Vega Alta, Toa Baja and San Juan While storm clouds obscure a birds-eye view of conditions on the ground, satellite radar provides scale to Hurricane Fiona’s damage. San Juan PUERTO RICO 4 MILES Atlantic Ocean Flood waters in blue Buildings in white Inundated fields Vega Alta Toa Baja Streets filled in Toa Boja Río de La Plata San Juan ESA Sentinel 1 false color image Vega Alta, Toa Baja and San Juan San Juan PUERTO RICO While storm clouds obscure a birds-eye view of conditions on the ground, satellite radar provides scale to Hurricane Fiona’s damage. Flood waters in blue Atlantic Ocean 4 MILES Buildings in white Inundated fields Vega Alta Toa Baja Streets filled in Toa Boja Río de La Plata San Juan ESA Sentinel 1 false color image

In the southern city of Guayama, the mayor warned that the Guamaní River had overflowed and urged residents not to leave their homes. Video from the area shows downed branches and muddy water rushing down a street.

San Juan PUERTO RICO Guayama Naguabo Humacao Flood waters in blue Oil refinery Yabucoa Guayama Atlantic Ocean 10 MILES September 19 ESA Sentinel 1 false color image San Juan PUERTO RICO Guayama Naguabo Humacao Flood waters in blue Oil refinery Yabucoa Guayama Atlantic Ocean 10 MILES September 19 ESA Sentinel 1 false color image Naguabo Humacao Flood waters in blue Atlantic Ocean Oil refinery Yabucoa Guayama San Juan PUERTO RICO 5 MILES Guayama September 19 ESA Sentinel 1 false color image Naguabo Humacao Flood waters in blue Oil refinery Yabucoa Guayama Atlantic Ocean San Juan PUERTO RICO 5 MILES Guayama September 19 ESA Sentinel 1 false color image

The mountainous city of Caguas, about 20 miles south of San Juan, also flooded. Surges of water broke fences, eroded land and dragged cars from their parked locations.

In another video from Caguas, water surges down a small outdoor staircase and into a house.

“A day of absolute hell,” one of the home’s residents told CBS News.

San Juan PUERTO RICO Caguas 5 MILES Flood waters Río Gurabo Gurabo Caguas San Lorenzo Las Piedras September 19 ESA Sentinel 1 false color image San Juan PUERTO RICO Caguas 5 MILES Flood waters in blue Río Gurabo Gurabo Caguas San Lorenzo Las Piedras September 19 ESA Sentinel 1 false color image San Juan PUERTO RICO Caguas 3 MILES Flood waters in blue Río Gurabo Gurabo Caguas San Lorenzo Las Piedras September 19 ESA Sentinel 1 false color image San Juan Flood waters in blue PUERTO RICO Caguas Río Gurabo 3 MILES Gurabo Caguas San Lorenzo Las Piedras September 19 ESA Sentinel 1 false color image

Landslides threaten homes in mountainous regions

Landslides broke out in mountainous regions as waterways breached their banks. The Puerto Rico National Guard rescued 21 elderly and bedridden people from a care facility in the mountain town of Cayey on Monday as landslides threatened the home, said Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary.

Susceptibility to landslides triggered by intense rainfall Low Extremely high Arecibo San Juan Puerto Rico Utuado Caguas Mayagüez Guayama Ponce 25 MILES Data as of Aug. 2021 Source: USGS Landslide Hazards Program LAUREN TIERNEY/THE WASHINGTON POST Susceptibility to landslides triggered by intense rainfall Low Extremely high Arecibo San Juan Puerto Rico Utuado Caguas Mayagüez Guayama Ponce 25 MILES Data as of Aug. 2021 Source: USGS Landslide Hazards Program LAUREN TIERNEY/THE WASHINGTON POST Susceptibility to landslides triggered by intense rainfall Low Extremely high Arecibo San Juan Puerto Rico Utuado Caguas Mayagüez Guayama Ponce 25 MILES Data as of Aug. 2021 Source: USGS Landslide Hazards Program LAUREN TIERNEY/THE WASHINGTON POST

In Caguas, rescue worker Eric R. Garcia Flores said his team paused clearing mudslides only when darkness fell.

“What Hurricane Maria brought was wind,” he said. “Lots of wind. Unlike this one, which brought too much water. We are all in the streets checking on landslides.”

Cristhian Espinosa, of North Carolina, told local television station ABC11 that his family in Salinas, Puerto Rico, underestimated the potential for landslides.

“People lost cars. People almost drowning because of the landslides,” Espinosa told the station. “Homes were lost because of landslides.”

As the federal government activates in response, Puerto Ricans are eyeing the efforts skeptically. FEMA, which is tasked with responding to major disasters, admitted in an after-action report to bungling its response to Hurricane Maria.

Top FEMA officials now insist that the agency is far better prepared than in 2017, when many residents lived without power for months.

“We are much better positioned today than we were before Maria,” said Keith Turi, FEMA’s assistant administrator for recovery.

Residents hope he’s right.

Arelis R. Hernández, María Paúl, Andrea Salcedo, Reis Thebault, Laris Karklis, Hannah Dormido and Lauren Tierney contributed to this report.

