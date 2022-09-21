Ukraine President Zelensky presents plan to end war against Russia

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled a plan to end the nearly seven-month war between Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday at the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly in New York. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The five-point plan urged world powers to punish Russia and surge military aid to Kyiv in an effort to force Moscow forces out of Ukraine, which Russia invaded Feb. 24.

“Russia wants war, it’s true, but Russia will not be able to stop the course of history,” Zelensky said.

The remarks were an implicit rebuke from non-Western and developing countries at the world body who called on Ukraine and Russia to immediately engage in a negotiated end to the conflict.

“Russia will be forced to end this war, the war it has started,” Zelensky said. “I rule out that the settlement can happen on a different basis.”

The remarks earned a rare standing ovation from global leaders in the U.N. General Assembly who earlier voted to allow Zelensky to address the world body remotely — a privilege denied other world leaders. The Russian delegate remained seated as well as delegations from other countries such as Namibia and the United Arab Emirates.

This is a developing report.

GiftOutline Gift Article