Woman says Eliza Fletcher would be alive if police acted sooner in 2021 rape

Alicia Franklin went to a Memphis apartment complex on Sept. 21, 2021, to finally meet the man she’d been chatting with for a month via text and a dating app. He was supposed to take her out to dinner, but instead, she said he forced her into his car at gunpoint, then raped and robbed her.

Franklin, now 22, reported the attack to Memphis police and agreed to a rape kit, which yielded her attacker’s DNA, she said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. Detectives eventually matched that DNA to Cleotha Abston, a man released from prison in 2020 after spending two decades in prison for kidnapping, the suit states. He was indicted on Sept. 8 with raping Franklin, almost a year after she went to police.

Abston’s arrest came six days too late for Eliza Fletcher, according to the suit. Fletcher, a 34-year-old kindergarten teacher, disappeared during her morning jog near the University of Memphis early Sept. 2 and was later found dead. Citing DNA evidence, police identified Abston, 38, as a suspect and charged him Sept. 6 with abducting and killing Fletcher.

Fletcher would still be alive if police had investigated the September 2021 rape properly, Franklin alleges in the suit filed in Shelby County Circuit Court. The Memphis Police Department had all the evidence and resources it needed to home in on Abston “in time to stop him from committing at least one other violent felony,” the suit states. Instead, Franklin says police were negligent and reckless in their investigation, citing a delay in testing the rape kit, a failure that caused her further emotional distress while endangering the entire city.

“I was just an average Black girl in the city of Memphis, you know,” Franklin told the Institute for Public Service Reporting and the Daily Memphian on Sunday. “I just think it wasn’t a priority.”

Her lawyer, Jeff Rosenblum, told The Washington Post that his client was “heartbroken” by the abduction and death of Fletcher, and that it motivated her to hold Memphis police accountable. The Post normally doesn’t name victims of sexual assault, but Rosenblum said his client wants to be the face of an effort to fix what she considers a systemic problem.

The city of Memphis did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post late Wednesday. Memphis police spokeswoman Maj. Karen Rudolph told the Institute for Public Service Reporting in a statement that the department didn’t receive word of a match between the DNA from Franklin’s rape kit and Abston “until after the unfortunate event” of Fletcher’s death.

“Probable cause to make a physical arrest of any suspect did not exist until after the [DNA match] had been received,” Rudolph said in the statement.

In her lawsuit, Franklin said the match should have happened much sooner and that the department should have put in a rush request when it submitted her rape kit to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for testing.

Memphis police “had a duty to [Franklin] and to the Memphis community to either request expedited processing or hire a private forensic laboratory to process [her] rape kit to prevent further heinous crimes that were not only foreseeable but that were also predictable,” the suit alleges.

Without that request, it took the bureau’s analysts until June 24 to pull the rape kit for testing, then another two months to finish an initial report, the suit states. On Sept. 5, according to Franklin, a bureau scientist got a match to Abston.

Police allegedly had that DNA sample just hours after the Sept. 21, 2021, attack. Earlier in the day, Franklin had agreed to meet a man she knew as “Cleo” after texting and talking with him for about a month on a dating app, the suit states.

Cleo had agreed to take her out to dinner, Franklin said in the suit. Instead, he allegedly pulled a gun and forced her into a vacant apartment, where he blindfolded her with a T-shirt and threatened to kill her. He then ushered her out of the back of the apartment and into his Dodge Charger, forced her into the back seat and raped her, even though she begged him to let her go, the suit states.

Cleo later stole money from Franklin’s purse and forced her back into the apartment at gunpoint, the suit states. He allegedly made her sit in a corner and ordered her not to leave until she heard him rev his car engine. Franklin said she followed his instructions but fled as soon as she heard the Dodge Charger take off.

Franklin said in her lawsuit there was plenty of evidence that, even without the results of the rape kit DNA, police could have used to quickly arrest her attacker. She gave police the name “Cleo,” his phone number, a description of his vehicle and information from the dating app, the suit states.

Within days, police showed Franklin some lineup photos, one of which was of Abston, she alleged. Franklin couldn’t identify her attacker but said in her lawsuit that she overheard police saying something like, “Maybe we need to show her a newer picture — this photo (presumably of Cleo Abston) is 10 to 12 years old.”

Officers promised to show her a more recent photo once they tracked one down but never did, even though they could have wrangled one of Abston’s mug shots from the Tennessee Department of Correction, the suit states.

A few months after the attack, Franklin called Memphis police to get an update on the case but was told there was no new information, she said in her suit.

Then, on Sept. 2, Fletcher went out for a run around 4:20 a.m. and disappeared. Surveillance footage captured her being forced into a black SUV, sparking a massive search over Labor Day weekend. Three days later, police found her body behind a vacant home.

Police said one of the key pieces of evidence that led them to Abston was DNA on a pair of Champion sandals that a passerby found next to Fletcher’s cellphone. This time, police put in a rush request when they submitted a sample to the state bureau’s lab, which resulted in them learning that it matched to Abston “within a matter of hours or a few days,” Franklin’s suit alleges. He was charged with murder on Sept. 6.

Something similar should have happened a year ago in the rape case, Franklin said in her lawsuit.

“Abston should and could have been arrested and indicted for the aggravated rape of Alicia Franklin many months earlier, most likely in the year 2021 … and the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher would not have occurred,” the suit states.

Franklin told WMC that she hopes her lawsuit makes sure something similar doesn’t occur again.

“I don’t really want to get in the spotlight of this,” she said, “but I felt that it could help a lot of women come forward.”

