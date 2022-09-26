Cleveland’s Black voters want tough oversight of cops. Will police allow it? Cleveland has struggled with oversight of its police department for more than a century. Its latest effort is a civilian oversight board, voted in by city residents in a referendum last year. (Sarah Rice/For The Washington Post)

CLEVELAND — The voters of Cleveland sent a clear message last November: They wanted more accountability imposed on one of the only police departments in the nation to have twice been investigated by the Department of Justice for civil rights violations. Voters overwhelmingly passed a ballot initiative to create one of the most powerful civilian police oversight boards in the country, able to override a broad swath of decisions by the police chief and fire officers as its members see fit. The only mayoral candidate to support the initiative, political newcomer Justin Bibb, swept to victory, too, as voters on Cleveland’s mostly Black East Side turned out in droves to support Bibb and the ballot initiative.

But even before voters went to the polls, the police patrolman’s union pledged to sue to block the commission, a position that it has not backed down from and one that echoes its four-year blockade of an earlier move by the city to take control of the department.

The conflict has left unanswered a central question of whether, after more than 100 years of efforts to change the Cleveland’s police department, the city’s mostly Black and Brown residents have any control over how they are policed or if that power still resides in its largely White force. It has underscored how much power police unions retain in blocking changes demanded by the public, and how tentatively politicians are taking them on.

Jeff Follmer, the president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association, the union for rank-and-file officers, has been part of the selection committee for the new commission but he said that didn’t give him much sway over its membership. He would not rule out another effort to block civilian control once the commission, whose finalists are now undergoing background checks, is put in place.

“At the end of the day, we really had no say in this commission process whatsoever. It’s been all smoke and mirrors,” Follmer said. “But we get it. More than 30,000 people voted for this, but I don’t even know exactly what they want officers held accountable for because if you go to the inner city, you talk to any law-abiding citizens, they want the police, they want these little dope boys and all these guys that are carrying guns off the streets. But it’s the one or two cases that make the media every 10 years that have them saying we have hold officers accountable now.”

Cleveland has seen a rise in crime, as have other cities. In June, Bibb lamented that, saying the absence of national gun-control measures meant that “our children are becoming victims of negligence and victims of thoughtless gun violence.”

But, like many Black residents, he also said that good policing was an essential part of the solution, particularly since police malfeasance represented more than simply one or two cases.

According to Bibb, Cleveland has paid out nearly $40 million in settlements in police misconduct cases over 10 years. That amount dwarfs settlements paid out by cities with larger police departments, such as Memphis, Atlanta and Miami. One of those settlements went to Alicia Kirkman, whose 17-year-old son Angelo Miller, was killed by an off-duty officer in 2007. The veteran officer, John Lundy, said he found the young man breaking into cars and that, once confronted, Miller tried to run over him with his car.

“I’m not doing nothing,” Miller was heard shouting in a 911 call that recorded the final moments of his life. His family contended the call was proof that the teen was trying to flee the scene before Lundy fired eight shots at him.

“Everybody gets a settlement,” said Kirkman. “That’s how you know when something is wrong, because who gives out free money?”

A decade and a half after her son was killed, Kirkman says she’s seen Justice Department officials and judges try to change the culture of the police department without much success. Even though she campaigned for the ballot initiative and helped select commission finalists, she isn’t hopeful that much will change once the commission is formally appointed in October.

“So many things have come out of so many politicians’ mouths,” Kirkman said. “I will only really believe things are changing when we start to see some of these bad officers taken off the street.

“For the city of Cleveland, my son was just a dollar figure,” she said. “But he was my everything.”

Cleveland’s history shows how difficult it is to change police behavior. As early as 1922, a Cleveland Foundation report called for dismantling the bureaucracy that protects bad officers and makes it difficult to fire them. A report issued in 1945 recommended that social service agencies, not armed police, respond to social welfare calls. Reports in the 1960s and 1970s, as the civil rights movement reshaped America, recommended that officers be trained in African American history. Over decades, report after report called for recruiting more Black officers. And while the number of Black officers is up, 67 percent are White in a city where nearly 50 percent of the residents are Black.

Jason Goodrick, a former police officer who is the executive director of the Cleveland Community Police Commission, a separate entity created by the 2015 consent decree between the city and the Department of Justice, said a study of 100 years of police reform efforts in the city found that cumulatively not much has changed. He also pointed to concessions Mayor Bibb has already made, including recent contract negotiations with the union in which he did not gain back any management rights.

Police union leaders have thwarted reforms by using threats of work stoppages and the fear of crime to sway politicians, Goodrick said.

“The influence of the police union has outlasted and outperformed anyone who has tried on the political side of the house to make an effective change,” Goodrick said. “They have the long-term institutional knowledge and memory and they know strategies that have won and prevailed year after year after year, politician after politician.”

Nationally, more than 160 police departments now operate under civilian review boards, but the results have been mixed. A 2021 Washington Post investigation determined that police departments often find ways to undermine oversight boards and that many of these bodies are simply too weak to hold officers accountable. In Louisville, the civilian board had no standing to investigate the police who shot and killed an unarmed Breonna Taylor in her home. In Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, found guilty of murdering George Floyd, was still on the force even after being the subject of at least 22 misconduct complaints between 2003 and 2015, 12 of which were investigated by the city’s current or former civilian oversight boards.

The Cleveland police union was born out of the city’s racial strife.

On a hot night in July 1968, police traded gunfire for four hours with a group of armed Black nationalists in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, on the East Side. Three policemen, three suspects and a bystander were killed and more than a dozen others wounded. In the days that followed, in a rebellion against what they saw as a racist police department, Black rioters damaged 62 buildings. Carl Stokes, the first Black mayor of Cleveland, who ran on a platform of addressing police brutality, initially refused to allow White police officers to patrol the area. White officers, angry that they didn’t have the mayor’s support, responded by forming the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association.

In August 2000, the Justice Department launched its first investigation into a string of controversial shootings and police use-of-force cases. When the probe concluded in 2004, the Justice Department criticized the way the police department handled internal use-of-force investigations and said some of the police shootings it reviewed “may have been avoidable.”

After Cleveland signed an agreement to overhaul its practices, the Justice Department terminated its oversight of the department in March 2005. Critics said that despite new policies, the culture of the department remained unchanged.

Justice Department investigators were back in the city only a few years later after police fired 137 shots into the car of an unarmed Black couple who were killed during a police chase in 2012. Two years later, the department came under a national spotlight when 12-year-old Tamir Rice was killed on a playground by a police officer who said that the boy’s toy gun looked like a real weapon. A month after Rice’s death, the Department of Justice issued an unsparing report that found officers were using lethal force out of proportion with the threat posed by suspects and that, just as in 2000, Cleveland police were unnecessarily escalating confrontations.

Even before the Justice Department’s intervention, Cleveland had tried to place police oversight in civilian hands. In 1988, after a ballot initiative led to the lengthy legal battle with the police union that went to the Ohio Supreme Court, Cleveland established one of the nation’s first civilian police review panels. It had the power to investigate police wrongdoing but could only recommend, not impose, disciplinary action. Yet the 2014 Justice Department report on Cleveland found that the board hadn’t reviewed a single use-of-force case in the prior two years.

In the aftermath of the department’s findings, the board pledged to more thoroughly investigate citizen complaints and opened its meetings to the public in an effort to rebuild trust with the community. But police reform advocates said that the board remained ineffective, citing several issues, including a shortage of investigators.

The new Cleveland board will include people who have either directly experienced police violence or are the family member of a person who was killed by the police, people who have been wrongfully convicted and exonerated because of police misconduct, and attorneys who have either represented victims of police misconduct or prosecuted bad police officers. Supporters of the board, to be appointed by the mayor and city council, say its ability to override the police chief and directly mete out punishment could be a game changer. But they differ over whether the commission will spur substantive change.

Subodh Chandra, the lawyer for those who pushed the ballot initiative, said the commission’s success will rely on cooperation from the department. For example, the commission is charged with creating a database of officers who have been dishonest or engaged in misconduct. That evidence would have to come from personnel files held by the department.

“An open question is whether the rank-and-file and the mid-level ranks of the police division will really change,” Chandra said. “Even if you have well-intentioned chiefs, if people at the line level and the mid-level managers are obstructionists when it comes to reform, then it’s going to be hard to make change.”

Kareem Henton, an organizer for Black Lives Matter Cleveland, said he is worried that the board will become just another panel run by politicians who are more interested in talk than action.

“It’s just like a dance, and the politicians and union are dance partners, two steps forward, one step back, it’s a routine,” Henton said. “They make an effort to look like they’re doing reform, but it’s just for looks and appearances. At the end of the day, they’re still friends and they’re just all trying to keep their power.”

Charmin Leon, who left the Cleveland police department after 12 years in 2020, frustrated by what she said was a lack of interest in changing its racial demographics or officers’ mentality, was skeptical that the new commission could escape the same law-and-order politics that sank previous measures. But after seeing the range of finalists and their experiences with police, she said, she is feeling more confident that this commission will elevate people whose rights have long been abused.

“Officers would say all the time, we just need to educate the public,” Leon said. “You don’t need to educate the public, especially the public that’s most affected by the disparities, they know you better than you know yourself. You need to listen. That’s the one reason I’m excited because this right-sizes that.”

Hope remains in Cleveland’s mostly-Black East Side that the new Black mayor can deliver change to a city that has struggled to climb out of the depths of white flight and deindustrialization. Bibb talks about putting Cleveland, a city whose population has shrunk from more than 900,000 to less than 400,000, back on the map. Bibb and many in Cleveland see tackling the city’s high crime rate while rebuilding confidence in its police force as the first step.

“We have to rebuild that trust,” said Marilyn Burns, a community organizer and Bibb supporter. “There is such a different view of the police than when I was coming up, when you would seek out the police for safety and trust. We have to build that trust again. That trust comes in drips, but it was lost in buckets.”

Bibb, a native of Cleveland’s predominantly Black Mount Pleasant neighborhood, is confident that he can fundamentally change the relationship between the police and the community.

“Being a son of a cop, I got some early lessons: Yes, sir. No, sir. Yes, ma’am. No, ma’am, when you get pulled over,” Bibb said. “As an adult, I had a handful of interactions where I was a Black man driving a somewhat nice car and I got pulled over for failure to yield properly — a lot. My heart would always race, and I would always get tense when I got pulled over. So I saw both sides of it, I’ve experienced racism and what it’s like to be profiled. But I’ve also seen the importance of effective public safety.”

Changing the way the department operates is common sense, he said, particularly given the millions the city has had to pay out in misconduct claims.

Bibb upset some supporters when, after committing to undertake a national search for a new police chief during his campaign, he selected veteran Cleveland officer Wayne Drummond to lead the force. While Drummond is Black, some wanted an outsider to come in as chief. Bibb traced that decision back to New Year’s Eve, four days before he was sworn in, when off-duty officer Shane Bartek was killed during a carjacking.

“Seeing Officer Bartek’s body, that’s when I felt the weight of this job,” Bibb said. “That’s when my bond and my journey with Chief Drummond started. That’s when I started to understand what I needed in a chief and how I needed to act as mayor. You don’t realize this when you’re a candidate, but as a mayor 90 percent of the job is not political. You got to let the experts do their job.”

Bibb says he has instituted changes meant to improve the relationship between the police and the community, including requiring officers to walk the streets and bolstering efforts to recruit more officers from Cleveland’s Black and Brown neighborhoods.

“We want to make sure they have good pay, make sure that they can work in a department that’s modern and progressive, but the police can no longer police themselves, and I think a large share of the new officers that are joining our department also believe that,” he said.

On a cloudy Saturday morning, residents and first responders took over the parking slot of a strip mall on the East Side to try to create a bridge between the police force and the community. Officers mingled with smiling children as groups set up games and booths. It was the final day of the city’s first public safety week, and Bibb had come to speak about the importance of the bond between the two.

He had two requests for the mostly-Black crowd: Tell the young folks to put down the guns and to consider joining the force.

But others are more skeptical than Bibb about changing the department’s trajectory after a century of failed attempts.

“The police who’ve been around a couple of decades are the ones teaching the young recruits,” said Goodrick, the former officer who co-authored the report on 100 years of Cleveland reform efforts. “They’re teaching them how to push back against the politicians, they’re teaching them that they’re blue-blooded and should stand with their blue-blooded brothers. Until you change that, nothing will change.”

