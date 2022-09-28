Floridians joke through Hurricane Ian fear: ‘Guess it’s time to party!’

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chloe Mayo was packing up her first-floor apartment on the Tampa waterfront this week when police cars arrived with megaphones, urging everyone to evacuate. The 22-year-old insurance agent cleared her fridge, stuffed her suitcase and drove 15 miles inland to her mother’s house, hoping to dodge Hurricane Ian’s potentially catastrophic fury. Then she opened TikTok.

“Just left my apartment in Tampa to evacuate,” she posted, with audio that sounded like a goofy pep talk and, despite the stress, made her giggle: Here we go! Here the f--- we go! Here! The f---! We go!

“I just needed to lighten the mood,” said Mayo, one of the 2 million Floridians under evacuation orders — and one of many navigating fear with humor on social media. As Ian approached Category 5 strength, they danced in emptied grocery store aisles. They chugged tequila. They slept through warning sirens (but woke up as soon as the fan turned off).

Mayo had been sharing her life with roughly 12,000 followers for fun, but now the online community was starting to feel like a support group. People from across the country told her they were praying for her and cracked their own jokes. “Just a little rain, all good,” someone commented on her video of Tampa’s eerily red sky.

“They definitely help ease some anxiety — even if just for a second,” said Mayo, who wasn’t sure if she would ever be able to return to her apartment.

Meteorologists predicted that Ian would slam into Florida’s west coast by Wednesday afternoon, unleashing calamitous floods and winds that could reach 155 miles per hour. Photos already showed wind-bent palm trees and yards underwater.

“This is going to be a nasty, nasty day,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) told reporters.

Communities across the low-lying Tampa Bay region — with 700 miles of coastline and 3 million-plus inhabitants — face an especially high risk of getting submerged. One Pinellas County resident, 38-year-old Kieram Litchfield, figured he was on high-enough ground to stay put.

The EMT who works in digital marketing boarded up his windows, stocked his pantry and found a solar-powered laptop charger. Even if the electricity got cut, he wanted to keep posting survival tips for his 110,000 followers on Instagram.

“Let me show you how to board up your windows without using a drill,” he said in one video. “You’ll need a tape measure, hammer, tension clips, plywood, primer … and swag.”

Each of his segments contained practical advice with a dash of levity. Lately, Litchfield, who launched his platform with mini CPR lessons, had been posting his personal strategies for coping with Ian.

“If you want to educate people, you have to entertain them,” he said. “I can literally reach millions of people with valuable information.”

About 130 miles south, Preice Anderson, a full-time TikToker, was entertaining himself with silly videos. That was better, he said, than thinking about the wind shaking his home.

The 34-year-old Cape Coral resident, a Florida native, had weathered decades of hurricane seasons.

“I know a lot of people who have never been through one, and I see them panicking,” he said. “I know it’s a serious thing, but let me put a little fun in it.”

Before it was time to hunker down, Anderson headed to Walmart and shot a skit captioned: HOW NON FLORIDIANS BE WHEN A HURRICANE IS COMING.

“Oh! Oh, my God! It’s a hurricane!” he wailed, frantically tossing rolls of toilet paper into a shopping cart.

He finished with the inverse: HOW FLORIDIANS BE WHEN A HURRICANE IS COMING.

“Welp!” he said brightly, hoisting a case of Coronas. “Guess it’s time to party!”

Life imitated art — somewhat. Yes, Anderson bought toilet paper, but he was not exhibiting signs of a panic attack. And rather than Coronas, he snagged his favorite snacks.

“I got my Cheez-Its,” he said. “I got my Slim Jims. I got my pistachios. I am ready for this thing.”

