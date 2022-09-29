Highland Park victims try Sandy Hook legal strategy: Sue the gunmaker

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Survivors and families of those killed and wounded in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., are suing the manufacturer of the weapon used in the attack and two gun stores that they say helped the gunman carry out the massacre. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The suit against Smith & Wesson follows a similar one by families of victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which ended with Remington Arms agreeing to pay $73 million earlier this year.

The group of survivors is also suing Robert E. Crimo III, the man charged in connection with the shooting in a Chicago suburb, which killed seven and injured more than 40, according to court records filed Tuesday in Lake County Circuit Court. Crimo faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Also named in the lawsuit are his father Robert Crimo Jr. who allegedly helped his son legally obtain the assault rifle used in the rampage, along with gun stores Bud’s Gun Shop and Red Dot Arms.

Advertisement

Attorneys representing the families filed a set of 10 civil complaints alleging negligence, aiding and abetting, battery and assault following a shooting they say was “foreseeable” and “entirely preventable.”

“The community in and around Highland Park has been devastated by this tragic shooting and too many lives have been lost or forever changed,” Antonio M. Romanucci, one of the lawyers representing survivors, said in a news release. “Parents and grandparents lost their lives while simply trying to spend time with their families, others were shot and seriously wounded, including one young boy who has paid the highest price and will never ride his bike or run again.”

A representative with Smith & Wesson did not immediately respond to a message from The Washington Post. Bud’s Gun Shop, an online gun distributor, also did not respond to a message when reached by The Post. A man who answered the phone of Illinois gun shop Red Dot Arms and who declined to identify himself when reached by The Post said the store “had no comment.”

Advertisement

A public defender representing Crimo, who has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail, could not be immediately reached by The Post. George Gomez, an attorney for his father, declined to comment when reached by The Post.

Remington Arms, the maker of the AR-15 style rifle used in the Sandy Hook rampage, agreed in February to settle a lawsuit filed by families of nine of the victims by paying $73 million, as reported by The Post.

The attorneys representing the families of three killed in the Highland Park shooting and dozens of injured allege the “shooter was the type of a young consumer susceptible to Smith & Wesson’s deceptive and unfair marketing, and was enabled by his father.” The lawsuits also allege that both gun stores, Bud’s Gun Shop and Red Dot Arms, negligently and illegally sold the weapon used during the attack, an M&P15 assault rifle.

Advertisement

“The use of a Smith & Wesson M&P15 for this nefarious purpose was predictable and preventable and there must be accountability for the corporate decisions that incubated this tragedy, clearly dismissing public safety while bringing in record earnings. With this litigation we intend to end the Smith & Wesson manipulation of consumers,” Romanucci said in the news release.

According to the complaints, Smith & Wesson deceptively markets its M&P rifles line as if it were approved and/or used by the U.S. military, an unfair practice “particularly effective with young men fascinated with militaristic combat missions.”

The lawsuits also claim Bud’s Gun Shop sold the assault rifle to the gunman although it is illegal for Highwood and Highland Park residents to buy and possess assault weapons. Bud’s Gun Shop, the lawsuits allege, later shipped the rifle to Red Dot Arms, the gun dealer in Illinois, that illegally gave the shooter access to the weapon. According to the complaints, both stores knew that they were selling an assault rifle to a resident of a municipality where this is not allowed by the law because they were aware of his address but still went forward with the sales.

GiftOutline Gift Article